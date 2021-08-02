Post-mortem finds no link between three kiwi deaths at Wellington Zoo

Tahi the one-legged Kiwi died in June from similar symptoms to two other kiwi who had recently died, and a full investigation was ordered.

Post-mortem results from the three kiwis who died at Wellington Zoo show that while there were clinical similarities in the cases, they appear to be coincidental.

Analysis by the vet team at The Nest, Te Kōhanga and external assessment by a leading expert in kiwi health showed all three had stomach ulcers, but the post-mortems did not indicate a common cause, said zoo marketing and communications manager Zelimir Lazarevich.

Ulcers were not uncommon in kiwi and could appear for a variety of reasons, as could pneumoconiosis, a type of lung disease caused by breathing in dust particles, which was also present in all three birds.

Investigations found no clear link between the environment and the deaths, and the zoo will be aiming to welcome more kiwi late next year – and will look at refreshing the habitat in the meantime.

One-legged kiwi Tahi, meaning “one”, died in June, and was the third kiwi from the zoo to die from similar symptoms.

In the months before this, two other kiwi, which were due to be released into the wild, had become lethargic, disinterested in food, developed stomach ulcers, and died soon after.

The kiwi were all kept separate during their stay, so the zoo did a full investigation into what could have caused the illnesses​.

Firm plans to introduce kiwi back to the zoo are expected to be in place in 2022.