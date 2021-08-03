Khandallah home flooded waist-deep left with sewage in the garden two weeks after rain

Susan Mark's Khandallah property was flooded waist-deep in the recent deluge of rain. Here, a family member braves the water to try and unblock a drain.

A Khandallah property which flooded waist-deep during the heavy rains of mid-July still has raw sewage and toilet paper in the garden, two weeks after the rain stopped.

Susan Mark is the owner and landlord of a two-storey town house in Simla Cres, Khandallah, in a low-lying area of the neighbourhood.

After the sudden deluge on July 17, the culverts and drains quickly became blocked and overwhelmed, sending rainwater flooding into her home, rising 80 centimetres up the walls of the ground floor, ruining everything she had in storage, including family photo albums.

The water drained away within hours of the flooding, but the lawn is still strewn with sewage and toilet paper, and despite four phone calls, two emails, and three service requests to the Wellington City Council, she’d received only two replies – “and they were automated”.

Council spokesperson Victoria Barton-Chapple said the contact centre received two reported incidents regarding the home – on July 17 and 21. Both were logged with Wellington Water as urgent incidents.

A technical advisor visited on July 23 and the issue was logged as resolved on August 2, she said.

Mark said her tenants and neighbours had informed her that council representatives had been round to inspect the damage on July 23, but she had not been notified.

Wellington Water’s Ian Dennis confirmed a team attended the site on the July 23 and advice was given to the person living in the property to contact their insurance provider.

Supplied Susan Mark's Khandallah property experienced huge floods after the deluge of rain on July 17.

As part of the ongoing response to the rain, the team had organised to clean up the property, Dennis said.

Mark’s tenants, a young family with a 2-year-old child, are now in the process of moving out. Their car was written off, the house was deemed a health risk, and they were moving to other accommodation.

Insurance would cover the damage and the loss or rent, but Mark was unhappy with the council’s response. “One of the replies said it was deemed ‘low priority’. There is still sewage in my garden.”

The flow of water had been so strong across her neighbour’s driveway he couldn’t even walk across it.

In Mark’s garden, the water had reached 150cm, up to the waist of a family member who tried to clear the drain.

The townhouse had been in the family since it was built in the 1970s, but after this Mark was ready to wash her hands of the property and sell up.

“All the damaged items have been removed, and the carpets, but now it's a case of taking the walls out and drying the property.”