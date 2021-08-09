Rail Safety Week: Call to reduce rail crossing deaths

One hundred-and-sixty-three people have died after being hit by trains in the past decade and officials are trying to stop that number reaching 164.

“Behind each statistic is a person, with whānau, friends and colleagues,” Transport Minister Michael Wood said as he launched Rail Safety Week.

“Collisions with trains are avoidable. Whenever we cross the rail corridor we all need to be alert, obey signs, warning bells and barriers, and take the time to check for trains.”

With investment around the country into train infrastructure – including the Wairoa to Napier line, the Auckland City Rail Link, and double-tracking the line from Trentham to Upper Hutt north of Wellington – more train travel was expected in coming years.

The number of collisions and near misses between trains, vehicles, and people had dropped by 40 per cent, but there was still work to do.

“With around 3000 level crossings throughout New Zealand, we all have to take care and be patient, so we can get home safely at the end of the day,” Wood said.

Rail Safety week runs for a week from Monday.