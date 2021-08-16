Crunch time coming for Shelly Bay occupiers

Occupiers at Wellington’s Shelly Bay development site are expecting a showdown at the disputed site in the coming days.

It comes after people working for developers reportedly went to the site on Friday with eviction notices ready to serve on occupiers but pulled out for unknown reasons at the last minute. Now, those who have called the bay a second home for the past nine months are expecting the next effort to try to get them off.

The $500 million development on Wellington’s Miramar peninsula has hit multiple hurdles – not least the nine-month-and-counting Mau Whenua occupation, which stared after the Wellington City Council voted to sell and lease its land there to Shelly Bay Taikuru, a company owned by developer Ian Cassels and his partner.

The planned development includes up to 350 homes, cafes, and retail. Cassels bought most of the land there from Wellington’s Taranaki Whānui, which originally bought it using money from its Treaty of Waitangi settlement.

Cassels on Sunday would not comment when asked if any eviction notices were being served, saying “it’s all scuttlebutt”.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Dr Catherine Love, from Mau Whenua, pictured with her mokopuna Mya Love, 8, and Ava Riwaka, 4, confirmed developers arrived at Shelly Bay on Friday with plans to serve eviction notices. (File photo)

Dr Catherine Love, one of the Mau Whenua occupation leaders, confirmed agents for Cassels arrived on Friday with an eviction notice to serve on occupiers.

It is understood that, after conversations with a Mau Whenua member, they left without serving them but they may return.

“Their eviction notice will mean nothing. They don’t have title of the land,” Love said. That was because the land being occupied was mostly on an area still owned by the city council, which had agreed to sell and lease it to Cassels. The transfer of the land is still pending.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Shelly Bay, where a $500 million development is planned.

Love said the coming week “could well be” the time when a more-concerted effort was made to remove occupiers. She has previously said there were no plans to leave unless the former Taranaki Whānui land was returned.

Sources have said that the Mau Whenua occupiers had been training in non-violent resistance and the group had alliances with other protest groups around New Zealand ready to come to Wellington and help if developers, or authorities, tried to physically remove them.

Mau Whenua already has a trespass notice that it has sent to Shelly Bay Taikuru, which in January issued a cease and desist notice to stop occupiers entering property at Shelly Bay owned by the developer.

Occupiers argue that the Taranaki Whanui land was sold without a mandate of members and the sale should be overturned. The day after the city council, in November, voted to sell and lease its land there to Cassels, Mau Whenua began its occupation in the hope of stopping works that would make the return of the once-Māori land harder.

The occupation is centred on the council land. The council was on Friday asked if it was involved in the eviction notices, or whether had told Shelly Bay Taikuru that it could order occupiers off the council land.

“Our only comment is that the developers are keeping us in the loop but the council is not involved in any trespass action,” council spokesman Richard MacLean said.