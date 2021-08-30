Student volunteers mobilise again for Covid

An announcement of increase of vaccinations for essential workers and Dr Ashley Bloomfield reminds us to remember that "the smallest and largest question you can ask someone is - are you ok?"

The call went out and they answered: the Wellington Student Volunteer Army is up and running again.

The idea of a student army of volunteers came about in the wake of the 2011 Christchurch earthquake, then was brought back in the 2020 Covid-19 lockdown.

Ross Giblin Joanna Li, who runs Wellington’s Student Volunteer Army, which has started up again for lockdown.

Joanna Li​ is one of the organisers of the army and said that, when the call went out last week for volunteers, about 200 people signed up.

Those volunteers, mostly older students, did a number of tasks for people who otherwise wouldn’t get them done. This could mean going shopping or running errands for people unable to leave the house due to age, or that they were self-isolating, or immunocompromised.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Student Volunteer Army swings back into action, helping people get vaccinated

* Coronavirus: Twelve new Covid-19 cases linked to Auckland community cluster

* Coronavirus: Aucklanders following the rules on first night of level 3 lockdown



Not many first year students were able to help with running errands – “first year is stressful in a good year, especially now” and many did not have access to transport – but had signed up to help with other deeds, such as calling people who were lonely.

Supplied Joanna Li, pictured here in the 2020 lockdown, helped mobilise the Wellington volunteers again.

What had been notable this time around was the relative lack of demand for the service compared with 2020. Li said she believed this was because social services such as the Wellington City Mission and soup kitchens were better set-up to work under level 4 conditions.

Volunteers were divided up into wards, meaning they tended to run errands in their own communities and could often do these during their daily walks.

“We are set up to build bonds in the community,” Li said.