Wellington waterfront cordoned off after unexplained death at beach

Police at the scene of a death at Evans Bay on Wellington’s waterfront.

The road around Wellington's waterfront has been cordoned off after a death at a beach in Evans Bay.

Police have confirmed the death, at Hataitai Beach, in Wellington Harbour, is being treated as unexplained. Police were told of the death by a member of the public at 9.50am on Wednesday.

A police forensic team was seen suiting up at the scene.

Evans Bay Parade was cordoned off at the corner of Rata Rd about 11.30am on Wednesday. Police boat Lady Elizabeth IV was also at the scene.

READ MORE:

* Kayaker who sparked Wellington air and sea search: 'If you're not experienced you wouldn't go out'

* Search and rescue operation underway after clothing left on Wellington beach

* Yachties on broken boat rescued by police in Cook Strait



Monique Ford/Stuff Hataitai Beach has been cordoned off.

Police have got emergency tape around Hataitai Beach as well as the changing rooms and toilets.

At least nine police officers are at the scene.

Traffic is being diverted by police.