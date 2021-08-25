Covid-19: Conspiracy graffiti removal given the same priority as racism

An announcement of increase of vaccinations for essential workers and Dr Ashley Bloomfield reminds us to remember that "the smallest and largest question you can ask someone is - are you ok?"

The Wellington City Council is fast-tracking the removal of Covid conspiracy graffiti after a spate of misinformation messages around the city.

Council records show that workers had been called to 11 reports of conspiracy theory graffiti in the city – including six in Newtown and three outside the Pōneke Hub vaccination centre in Kilbirnie – since the lockdown began a week ago.

Wellington mayor Andy Foster said council staff were removing graffiti that espoused Covid conspiracies with the same priority as they would racist graffiti. The council’s graffiti removal team were seen as critical workers due to the important public health role they played, he said.

“I think it is really important we deal quickly and promptly with these types of things.”

Kevin Stent/Stuff Workers clean conspiracy theory graffiti off the footpath outside a Wellington vaccination centre in Kilbirnie recently.

The graffiti is just one misinformation tool causing headaches for authorities. On Wednesday last week, police made multiple arrests around New Zealand after people took to the streets in alleged violation of rules to protests against lockdowns.

And on the Kāpiti Coast north of Wellington, a series of shoppers have found conspiracy theory messages in their shopping. One found a message in a new toaster packaging. Another, in early August, was found in a packet of herbal tea bags.

A Classification Office report into misinformation found that nobody in New Zealand was immune from it.

“At some stage, belief in misinformation becomes a problem,” chief censor David Shanks wrote.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Covid conspiracy graffiti that appeared on a Melrose, Wellington fence last week.

“That stage is very hard to define, but often it connects with the point at which people start relying on false or misleading information to make important decisions that can affect our own health and safety or the safety of our communities.”

Foster said people were welcome to hold their own beliefs but it was “100 percent” clear that a vaccinated population was the only way to get out of the pandemic and open up to the world again.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Wellington Mayor Andy Foster said people not getting vaccinations were holding us all up.

“Anyone not getting vaccinated is holding us all up,” he said.

A Neighbourly post on Tuesday, on behalf of the Kilbirnie vaccination clinic, said there had been three incidents of people painting conspiracy theories outside the clinic this month.

The post shared photographs of people painting the messages.

“Not only are they breaking the law by defacing property, but they are also breaking the law by being out at that time,” the post said.

“Also, if you know these people, please ask them to stop doing what they are doing, as I have now submitted these images to the police, and the police would like to speak with them.”

A police spokeswoman said it appeared no one had been charged for conspiracy graffiti since lockdown began.