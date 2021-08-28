Two people taken to hospital after multi-car crash in central Wellington

The crash at the intersection of SH1 Vivian St and Victoria St in central Wellington has now been cleared.

Two people were taken to hospital with moderate injuries after a multi-car crash in central Wellington.

The crash just after 10.30am, at the intersection of SH1 Vivian St and Victoria St involved four vehicles, Fire and Emergency shift manager Murray Dunbar said.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman said two ambulances were sent to the scene and took two patients to Wellington Hospital.

There were minor delays while the intersection was blocked for an hour, but the crash was cleared by 11.35am.