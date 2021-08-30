Chaos city: Wellington council takes aim at downtown safety

Liz Mellish says the key message of Te Aro Pā is that iwi were driven out.

A block of public toilets at the epicentre of a worsening central Wellington safety problem is set to go as the city council looks at how to take the chaos out of downtown.

Papers going to a Wellington City Council committee this week have outlined plans, some already underway, to make the central city safer. These include a project manager being appointed to demolish the problem-riddled Te Aro Park toilets, finding a group to run a new youth hub, new security cameras, and a sexual violence prevention plan being developed.

“It’s all just dealing with the symptoms of a wider problem,” said councillor Tamatha Paul, who argued that, unless the Government and police also stepped up, the problems would not be fixed.

“I do feel like we are on our own dealing with this.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The Wellington City Council is looking to demolish the problem-riddled Te Aro Park toilets.

The issues, focused around Te Aro Park in the central city, were outlined in a report to council in September 2020. They included intimidation, violence, defecation, graffiti, harassment, physical harm, aggressive behaviour, loud music, drug dealing, and sexual violence.

Problems associated with gangs, at-risk youth, and those in emergency accommodation had worsened since, mostly around Te Aro Park and Courtenay Place, council papers say.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Wellington city councillor Tamatha Paul says the problems combined to create a sense of chaos in the city.

Paul said complex issues of gangs and an increase in emergency housing were related to the inner city problems, but were not the same.

“It all contributes to a sense of chaos in the city,” Paul said.

Wellington Area Commander Inspector Dean Silvester said the central city was a “high-risk and high-demand area” and police were deployed as needed.

Police were committed to working with the council on the new initiatives, dubbed the Pōneke Promise, which they helped devise. Police were also working with universities, the council, the Sexual Abuse Prevention Network, and the Hospitality Association on a programme to change attitudes about sexual violence and consent.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Two police officers passing the doomed Te Aro Park toilets.

Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said the Government was making “good progress” on fixing the “housing crisis we inherited” but there was no quick fix.

“We do our best to ensure people are put in to safe and appropriate emergency housing, however, occasionally issues arise, and we have put provisions in place to address these when they are brought to our attention,” she said.

Monique Ford/Stuff Eva Beva owner Greig Wilson was delighted to hear the Te Aro Park toilets would go. (File photo)

Eva Beva owner Greig Wilson​, whose bar is opposite Te Aro Park, said news the public toilets were going was “fantastic”. He had considered bulldozing them himself if the council hadn’t taken action.

The park and toilets had been in “gradual decline” for years and that had not stopped since the 2020 report, he said.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Councillor Jill Day said the removal of the Te Aro Park toilets was a priority for cultural and safety reasons.

Councillor Jill Day, chair of the Pūroro Rangaranga Social, Cultural and Economic Committee, where the paper will be discussed on Thursday, said the removal of the toilets was also an iwi priority because they were around the site of Te Aro Pa.

“The problems have been years in the making, so the solutions will need to recognise this. We’ve seen progress already with [new Manners St community support space] Te Wahi Awhina, making sure that people can easily access the support they need.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Wellington City councillor Fleur Fitzsimons as long raised concerns about increasing violence in downtown Wellington.

The Pōneke Promise would not work if council acted alone, she said.

Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons, who previously called for bars to shut earlier to help combat rising violence in the city, said the Pōneke Promise was “overdue and urgent”.

“The toilets are a criminal hot spot, they need to be moved urgently to a new location.”

Wellington National list MP Nicola Willis, who previously said she no longer felt safe in the central city, said she was still hearing from people that they didn’t feel safe and the problem was worsening.

“Many Wellingtonians would like to see an increased police presence. I support that, but I know the police are already stretched – they need more resources and trained officers. That requires government action.”