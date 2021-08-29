Orca remain in harbour north of Wellington, police checkpoint halts rubberneckers

A pod of seven orca have spent two days in the Pāuatahanui Inlet feeding on eagle rays.

An orca pod is still frolicking in the depths – and shallows – of an estuary north of Wellington.

A police checkpoint was set up on Saturday afternoon to stop people breaking level 4 restrictions in their efforts to catch a glimpse of the pod.

The seven orca seemed to be enjoying themselves, catching eagle rays amongst the sandbanks of the Pāuatahanui Inlet between Porirua and Plimmerton, a Stuff reporter on the scene said.

One of the orca was thought to be stranded Saturday night, but after shining a spotlight on it, it was found to be only resting, Stuff understands.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker said on social media that police were blocking State Highway 58, as so many people had travelled to see the pod, and urged non-residents to stay away.

The pod arrived at the estuary about 7am on Saturday, and there were concerns they might become stranded in the shallows, said Orca Research Trust founder Dr Ingrid Visser.

The group had teams placed around the estuary keeping an eye on the pod. They were all in existing bubbles, she said.

A team was ready to go to the scene if any of the whales became stranded, and had been signed off as essential workers.

Visser said experts were yet to establish whether the seven-orca pod in Pāuatahanui Inlet was related to Toa, the young orca which beached nearby in July and later died.

Police warned people of the checkpoint on social media, and urged them not to breach level 4 rules.

“A pod of orca is currently breaching social-distancing guidelines off the Pāuatahanui Inlet – but we're urging people not to do the same thing,” they posted on Facebook.

“We're aware the merry mammals are exciting to watch, but please don't get into your cars and drive to see them”.