Nearly 1500 Hutt Valley homes are without power after an outage on Sunday morning.

Wellington Electricity’s website says homes in parts of Waiwhetu, Waterloo, Gracefield, Woburn, Moera, and Seaview are affected in the outage, which began at 9.19am on Sunday.

The cause of the outage was yet to be established but was expected to be fixed by about 12.30pm.

There were 1486 homes affected.