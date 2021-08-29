Helicopter deployed for emergency repairs to fragile Wellington sewer main

A helicopter buzzing above a gully in Ngaio and Crofton Downs on Sunday and dropping bags of rocks has caught the attention of locals.

A helicopter buzzing over residents’ homes in the capital is working to repair a fragile sewerage pipe that’s at risk of falling into a stream, Wellington Water says.

As the black helicopter took to the skies over Crofton Downs and Ngaio on Sunday, residents stuck in lockdown questioned whether the work was essential.

“Just wondering if it’s really ‘essential work,” one resident said, adding it was sparking a lot of “rubber-neckers”.

But the city’s water contractor, Wellington Water, said the delicate wastewater pipe had been assessed as essential work under our alert level 4 criteria.

The pipe, which runs through the valley between Crofton Downs and Ngaio, received extensive damage during heavy rainfall in July and is at risk of falling into Korimako Stream, a Wellington Water spokesperson said.

Wellington Water says residents were warned about the works.

Due to poor access to the wastewater main, crews had to use a helicopter to transport equipment.

The spokesperson said props or supports had been placed under the pipe today. She could not immediately confirm how long the repairs would take.

The helicopter was deployed as access to the area is tricky, Wellington Water said.

Wellington Water said it understood the challenges of working during alert level 4 and the safety and wellbeing of staff was a priority.

Crews were taking recommended safety precautions and using PPE.