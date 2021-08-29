Covid-19: One new Wellington case, Sky Stadium drive-through clinic fully booked

Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the new Wellington case was not infectious in the community.

There is one new community case of Covid-19 in Wellington, taking the capital’s total number of cases to 15.

The Director-General of Health, Ashley Bloomfield, said on Sunday the new case was a household contact of existing Wellington cases and was, therefore, already in isolation, so not active in the community.

There is one person Wellington Regional Hospital with Covid-19, he said.

Meanwhile there continues to be high demand for the first drive-through vaccination centre in the central city at the Sky Stadium, which was fully booked on Sunday.

Capital & Coast District Health Board said the clinic was not accepting walk-ins on Sunday, but people could book a spot for coming days through the Book My Vaccine website or the Covid Vaccination Healthline on 0800 28 29 26.

The Sky Stadium clinic will re-open from 9am tomorrow.

The drive-through vaccination clinic in Porirua, which opened on Thursday, has been shut this weekend to give vaccinators a break following an enormous 1400 vaccinations on Friday, Ora Toa primary health organisation said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Wellingtonians scan in at a drive-through vaccination clinic at the Sky Stadium, which opened on Saturday.

While it’s unclear when Porirua’s drive-through clinic will reopen, a nearby vaccination clinic at 4 Lyndley Place was quiet, so it was accepting walk-ins on Sunday, Ora Toa said.

“While we welcome everyone, we definitely hope to see as many Māori and Pasifika from Porirua as possible,” It wrote on social media.

There are 82 new cases in Auckland, taking the total number of community cases in Auckland to 496.

All the cases have or will be transferred safely to a quarantine facility, under strict infection prevention and control procedures, including the use of full PPE, Bloomfield said.

There were no new unexpected detections of Covid-19 in wastewater networks.

The virus was detected in sample from Wellington’s Moa Point treatment plant on Friday, August 27.