KiwiRail defends high-emission ferry fuel decision

KiwiRail has been criticised for not choosing the lowest-emission model for its new Interislander ferries.

KiwiRail is defending its decision not to choose the lowest-emission option when buying its two new Interislander ferries.

KiwiRail signed a $551 million contract with Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in June to build two new mega-ferries, expected to be delivered in 2025/26.

The new ferries would dwarf the ships in the current fleet, carrying almost three times more passengers and three times more freight compared with the Aratere.

The ferries will be powered by a hybrid of marine diesel and batteries and will reduce the overall carbon emissions of the fleet by an estimated 40 per cent.

However, KiwiRail rejected an option to purchase ships powered by methanol, despite the fuel having even lower emissions than marine diesel, reporting by BusinessDesk revealed.

Methanol has become an increasingly common fuel source for new and converted ships in Europe.

Maersk, the world’s largest container shipping operator, announced plans this month to speed up its decarbonisation programme by purchasing eight new ships running on carbon-neutral methanol.

OSK-Shiptech A/S New ferries that Kiwirail hope to have in operation by 2024 would be nearly 40 metres longer and at least five metres wider than the current ships.

The Rail and Maritime Transport Union and Maritime Union National both criticised the decision for not taking climate goals seriously enough.

“The key thing here is to build in security and reliability, on top of the necessary work to reduce emissions to meet the Government’s own targets,” Maritime Union National secretary Craig Harrison said.

David Gordon, KiwiRail’s chief operating officer for capital projects and asset development, said the state-owned enterprise made the decision because it was concerned about the supply of natural gas in New Zealand.

“KiwiRail is confident that by choosing diesel-electric hybrid battery propulsion we have chosen the best option for the Interislander ferry design when taking into consideration supply-chain availability, the future availability of natural gas in New Zealand and the design of the new ferries,” he said.

“We have future-proofed the design to be able to increase battery use, introduce alternative cleaner fuels when technology is matured and reduce carbon emissions over time, with a goal of meeting carbon neutrality by 2050.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Minister for State-Owned Enterprises David Clark said the ferries would still have lower emissions than the current fleet.

Minister for State-Owned Enterprises David Clark defended KiwiRail’s decision.

“This procurement signals KiwiRail’s transition away from traditional fossil fuels.” he said.

“The vessels will be provided with space, capacity and infrastructure so future fuel technologies and greater use of battery power could be incorporated into the vessels when the technology is mature and available and supported.”

Interislander operates three ferries at the moment, moving 800,000 people and up to $14 billion worth of road and rail freight between the North and South Islands each year.