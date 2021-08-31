Attempt starts to shepherd seemingly-stressed orca out of shallow estuary

A pod of seven orca have spent several days in the Pāuatahanui Inlet feeding on eagle rays.

Five boats have been brought in to shepherd a pod of seemingly-stressed orca out of a shallow estuary near Wellington.

Department of Conservation marine species manager Ian Angus said the call was made to try to get the orca out of Pāuatahanui Inlet due to the risk of stranding and concern for their wellbeing. The pod had been there for four days.

“We have concerns, in particular, for the wellbeing of the large male orca as its dorsal fin is drooping which is a sign it may be stressed,” Angus said.

“This technique of gently shepherding marine mammals with boats has been used with success in New Zealand and overseas in the past.”

The safety of people and orca would be closely monitored, he said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff A bent dorsal fin on one of the orca has experts worried.

“The shepherding may not work this first time round, and we may make further attempts in the next day or two, depending on the condition and situation with the orca.

“This isn’t an action we often take but, given our concern about the wellbeing of the orca and the risk the orca could strand, we have decided on balance we should try this intervention in the interests of their welfare and safety.”

Ross Giblin Boats were being used to try to shepherd the orca to deeper water.

Covid-19 protocols would be followed.

DoC staff, along with Ngāti Toa iwi and Project Jonah members, were monitoring the pod on Tuesday and, with a marine mammal medic, had gone out to check on the pod.

“People are reminded only essential travel is allowed under alert level 4 and people should not go to the area to see the orca. DoC staff are working closely with police who are ensuring alert level 4 requirements are being met.”