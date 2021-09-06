Parking wardens ticketing the rare cars in empty Wellington streets

The Wellington City Council has been out ticketing at alert level 3. Almost every car parked on Boulcott St in the central city was ticketed on Saturday morning.

The Wellington City Council has broken precedent and a nationwide trend by sending its parking wardens out ticketing more than 800 cars during alert level 3.

The council deemed all parking free during 2020's alert level 4 and all but one day of level 3 but not this time around. A look around central Wellington streets late on Saturday morning found many empty parks but most of those cars that were parked had been ticketed. Some stretches of road had tickets on every parked car.

“There’s hardly anyone in town, hardly any shops open. There’s no need to have restrictions on parking,” said Lido Cafe owner Frank De Roose​ who got a $40 ticket on Sunday after not realising he was meant to pay for parking during level 3. He couldn’t see another car parked on the section of Victoria St where he had parked.

It came at a time when those businesses were “scraping through” and an entire day’s revenue was about the same as he would normally turn over in one hour. It was another blow for the cafe, which was also named as a location of interest after a Sydney man with Covid-19 spent a weekend in the capital in June.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Wellington City Council parking wardens patrol vacant Wellington streets.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment was unable to say whether parking wardens were essential but, in a statement, said most businesses could operate at level 3 if they followed guidelines.

Christchurch City Council opted to not charge for level 3 parking so was only doing enforcement if there were safety issues, if access ways were blocked, or if time limits were exceeded outside places such as the hospital.

Hamilton City Council has suspended foot patrols but had wardens in cars for safety-related parking issues only. Dunedin City Council has made parking free at level 3 but was enforcing time-limit breaches.

In Auckland, which is at level 4, the council was yet to make a call about what to do at level 3.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff More than 800 tickets have been issued in Wellington under alert level 3.

Wellington City Council sent wardens out on patrol from 7am on Wednesday – seven hours and one minute after the drop to level 3. Council parking services manager Kevin Black said 810 tickets had been issued since.

It was only able to start enforcing metered car parks from 8am on Saturday due to technical problems, he said.

The council started ticketing at level 3 last year, but logistical reasons meant that didn’t happen until May 12, the day before the drop to level 2.

“As we move back down the alert levels, council is taking the same approach as the last time we exited level 4 by moving to enforce and charge for on-street parking from level 3 to ensure that people are again able to begin to access businesses and other facilities in the city as they come back online,” Black said.

Mayor Andy Foster recently said people should work from home under level 3 “unless its essential”.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Wellingotn Mayor Andy Foster did not believe parking warden should be out under level 3.

On Sunday he said he believed that wardens should not be patrolling at level 3 because the reason for them was to cope with parking demand, of which there was currently little.

Asked whether those already ticketed should get their fines waived, he said he would be having a “wee chat” to council officers about that, and other issues with parking which he would not disclose.

Department of Internal Affairs advice was that parking wardens could patrol at level 3 as long as they took appropriate safety measures, he said.