Suspicious fire damages aircon units on way to help in Wellington's Covid-19 battle

A truck fire that damaged air conditioning units on their way to help in Wellington Hospital’s Covid-19 battle is being treated as suspicious.

The fire broke out shortly before midnight on Sunday in a truck parked on State Highway 1 in Ōtaki on the Kāpiti Coast north of Wellington, Ōtaki Volunteer Fire Brigade chief fire officer Ian King confirmed.

The fire was being treated as suspicious.

The truck driver had parked up about 7pm and checked into a motel. The fire did not start until almost five hours later.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Premature newborn has spent life in hospital lockdown bubble

* Covid-19: Public health experts call for alert level 2-plus to combat Delta mutation

* Concern over treatment of close Covid-19 contact at Palmerston North Hospital



Supplied The ventilation units destined for Wellington Hospital were damaged in a fire overnight.

“These things don’t catch alight themselves,” King said.

He understood damage to the units – air conditioning units destined for Wellington Regional Hospital – was mostly to the packaging. However, there was likely some damage to the units themselves.

Capital & Coast District Health Board chief financial officer Rosalie Percival said the units would have allowed the hospital to increase the number of negative pressure rooms from 22 to 38.

The units were insured, and would be repaired. They were expected to be in place at the hospital by the end of the week, Percival said.

The negative pressure rooms lower air pressure in specific rooms, meaning the virus is less likely to escape into the wider hospital.

Police confirmed they were at the scene on Sunday night and returned on Monday morning to make inquiries. The fire was being treated as suspicious.

Fire & Emergency shift manager Alison Munn confirmed crews were called to a truck fire on SH1 through Ōtaki at 11.40pm on Sunday. Police attended, she said.