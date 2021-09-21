BATS rolls out 'full kit and caboodle' for White Men comedy

Actors can have a reputation for being superstitious but director Carrie Green had good reason to suspect a malignant force when her show White Men faced being cancelled for a second time as Wellington returned to alert level 4.

The production was about to go ahead in 2020 when it was cancelled in the country’s first lockdown.

“I thought we might be cursed,” Green said.

White Men will now run from September 23 at BATS Theatre, giving Wellington audiences an opportunity to see innovative comedy despite the audience restrictions that are hampering many events in level 2.

“It’s pretty satisfying because we’ve been sitting on it for almost 18 months,” Green said.

White Men is a thought-provoking farce designed to highlight the absurdity of the patriarchy through a feminist lens.

Five men, played by women, sit at the top of a mountain while the rising tides of global warming lap at their feet. It’s a board meeting at the end of the world at which the men must make a plan to save what is left of their privileged positions before the waters engulf them all.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Director Carrie Green said she thought the production of White Men might be cancelled.

The all-female cast of Sameena Zehra, Jane Waddell, Greer Phillips, Emma Katene and Mycah Keall draw on their experience as women and artists to send up the vices of powerful men, but Green said that the absurdity of it all did not discriminate when it came to laughs.

“It’s checking the privilege of the super rich, the super misguided and the super ignorant. Unless you’re Jeff Bezos or Donald Trump you shouldn’t be taking it too much to heart,” Green said.

The director was also quick to credit BATS Theatre and the financial support it gives artists.

The scheme, which is funded by Creative New Zealand's Adaptation fund, underwrites half of the box office takings and subsidises the show’s production, rehearsal and promotional costs.

Monique Ford/Stuff Jonty Hendry is general manager of BATS pictured with Mac the theatre dog (File photo)

Jonty Hendry of BATS theatre said Covid-19 would have to be factored into the theatre’s plans for the foreseeable future, and it was important to provide some certainty for artists who might otherwise be forced from the industry.

“We’re looking at ways we can increase that support, so they know that if they can’t perform they have at least got some guarantee of income,” Hendry said.

The support also meant that White Men would be performed with its full production and set design despite level 2 conditions limiting audience numbers.

Hendry said the production was “the full kit and caboodle”.

“One of the first things to get slimmed down in difficult circumstances is production, but with White Men we’re dealing with a live performance that is still technically, really ambitious. We’re thrilled to for them to have a win with all the losses they’ve experienced,” Hendry said.