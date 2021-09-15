Wellington today, September 15: Pause on managed isolation room releases lifted, dog owner unsuccessful in trying to get menacing dog status overturned

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announces a lift on the pause of MIQ booking and a new system for reserving a room.

Kia ora Pōneke. Here’s what you need to know from The Dominion Post today, plus breaking news and events from about the capital.

8.09pm: Wellington collie owner fails in appeal to overturn menacing dog status after bite

A Wellington resident has appealed the classification of his dog as “menacing” after his pet allegedly bit someone during a fight with another dog – but his appeal was unsuccessful.

It’s the first time in more than 15 years that the Wellington City Council has held such an appeal hearing.

A classification of a menacing dog was placed on the 7-year-old collie, called Breaker, by the council’s public health team at the end of June after an incident on May 20. His owner, Bryan Tresidder appealed the decision.

But the decision was upheld, and Breaker will continue to wear a muzzle in public, and will need to be neutered.

Read the full story by Kate Green here.

Supplied Breaker the collie must continue to wear a muzzle and be neutered after a run in with another dog, in which the owner stepped in and was bitten, after an unsuccessful appeal by his owner, Bryan Tresidder.

6.49pm: Cold, strong winds and heavy rain to sweep the country

Cold, strong gales are set to blow through central New Zealand on Thursday, with a range of weather watches also in place.

The cool snap is due to a low pressure system which approached the North Island from the Tasman Sea on Wednesday.

The low is expected to move southeast across central areas during Thursday and Friday, bringing periods of heavy rain and strong winds to parts of the North Island and also Marlborough Sounds.

In central Wellington, rain is expected on Thursday morning as well as strong southeasterlies. A high of 10C and a low of 7C is expected.

Read the full story by Georgia Forrester here.

5.07pm: Wellington City Council plans to activate public spaces through creative hoardings

This month, Wellington City Council is launching a pilot Creative Hoardings programme to activate public spaces and to support property developers in revitalising the city.

“These artworks amplify the spirit of our people, showcase our place, speak to our city’s heritage and tell our stories,” Mayor Andy Foster said in a statement.

“Where there are hoardings, there is generally something happening behind them which will be a venue for arts and entertainment, a location for the community, or a site to stimulate business and the economy.

“These new creative hoardings will be able to reflect that vitality, energy and generate interest in what’s to come when construction is complete.”

Hoardings are the temporary safety walls that surround construction sites, mostly built from ply panels, painted grey, have faded site safety signage and branding on and are prone to graffiti.

These indistinct barriers have huge potential to tell stories, showcase creativity, enliven public spaces and enrich our experience of being in the city, senior arts advisor, Katie Taylor-Duke, said.

“They present opportunities to be a canvas to showcase local creative talent, enhance the city, and for property developers to brighten up sites and make the area more welcoming and engaging.”

The council has commissioned local artists Gabby O’Connor, Ariki Brightwell, Ruth Thomas-Edmond and Telly Tuita, along with Council’s Creative and Brand team, to create designs for hoarding.

3.27pm: Pause on managed isolation room releases lifted

The pause on the release of managed isolation vouchers will end on Monday as managed isolation rolls out a virtual lobby, but travellers from Australia will have to wait – for now.

Three thousand room vouchers, covering September to December 2021 will be released at 9am on September 20, in the Managed Isolation Allocation System (MIAS). The “lobby” will open an hour earlier, at 8am.

Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins said the system was not first-in, first-served.

“If you join any time between 8am and 9am New Zealand time, that will secure you an opportunity to participate in the process.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins said the system for MIQ bookings was not first-in, first-served.

1.40pm: Children claim spiritual link to family home their father sold to developer

A dispute over the sale of a family home in Lyall Bay, Wellington, has pitted a father against two of his children, who say the property was meant to be kept in the family.

Christine Cowan (Ngāpuhi-Nui-Tonu) buried the placentas of her children there and believed her parents agreed the house was to be hers and remain the family base.

But her father, John Cowan,​ took title to the property after wife Marama​ died in 2019, and sold it to a developer for $1.1 million. They had owned it since 1974.

Both his lawyer, Christine Batt​, and his children’s lawyer, Janet Mason​, agreed it was a very sad case. Both sides asked their lawyers to speak for them when Stuff asked for comment.

Read the full story here.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff A property in Lyall Bay, Wellington, had been the Cowan family home since 1974.

8.40am: Call to lower speed limit at blackspot where 50 people have died

Upper Hutt locals are urging transport officials to drop the speed limit on a State Highway 2 blackspot near the city where 50 people have died.

Upper Hutt City councillor Angela McLeod​ says an immediate 80kmh restriction is needed in the 100kmh zones between Remutaka Hill and Silverstream until the road can be made safe.

“It’s dangerous and the reason it’s dangerous is because it was never designed to be a state highway,” McLeod said. “It was always going to be an arterial route, a bypass for Upper Hutt, and so over the years things have changed as the traffic numbers have increased and it’s become more dangerous.”

On Saturday two fatal crashes – a motorcyclist on the River Rd section, followed hours later by motorist Leslie Samuel Stanshall, 75, on the adjoining Fergusson Dr section to the north – brought the toll to five people since August last year.

Read the full story by Matthew Tso here.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Upper Hutt locals are urging transport officials to drop the speed limit on a State Highway 2 near Upper Hutt where 50 people have died since the road was built. (File photo)

8am: Covid-19: Level 2 safeguards still crucial as Wellington creeps towards elimination, experts say

With just five active cases of Covid-19 left in the capital and no current locations of interest, elimination appears to be in Wellington’s sights.

But experts tracking the outbreak are warning mystery cases in Auckland still warrant the need for vigilance, particularly while just 29 per cent of people in the region are fully vaccinated.

“Mystery cases persist and are being picked up through surveillance and community testing efforts rather than through contact tracing, which is of concern,” Dr Dianne Sika-Paotonu, an immunologist at the University of Otago, Wellington, said.

Covid-19 modeller Professor Michael Plank, of Te Pūnaha Matatini, said things were looking promising, but safeguards were still needed.

“The original outbreak in Wellington appears to be well-contained, so the main risk is people travelling outside of Auckland.

“The risk of a case leaking out may be relatively small, but it does add up over a period of time, and if that happened in a level 1 environment you would see the super-spreading events we saw happen in Auckland, which would put the whole country back to square one.”

Read the full report by Rachel Thomas here.

Supplied Professor Michael Plank, a Covid-19 modeller from Te Pūnaha Matatini, said the outbreak in Wellington appears well-contained.

6.30am: Wellington's weather today

Wellington city will be cloudy at times today with one or two showers in the south then widespread rain in the evening. Light southeasterlies and a high of 12 degrees Celsius.

On the pages of The Dominion Post today...

Afghan women “heartbroken” after pleas for help from NZ turned down

A team of women who carried out dangerous work on behalf of New Zealand in Afghanistan say they are “heartbroken” and “disappointed” their pleas for help from the Government have been turned down.

The 25 women and two United Nations officials who worked with them appealed to New Zealand for assistance in August following the rise of the Taliban, hoping they could secure humanitarian visas the Government was offering to escape Afghanistan.

The women say their work – including clearing firing ranges used by New Zealand’s military during its time in Afghanistan – has made them targets of the Taliban, and one says she has already received direct threats.

But they have been told they do not meet the eligibility criteria for assistance “at this time”.

Read the full story by Eugene Bingham and Thomas Manch here.

Phil Johnson/Stuff The women who worked for the ground-breaking demining team say they now fear for their lives.

How famous New Zealand landmarks got their Māori place names

What’s in a name? Rotorua by any other name would smell as sulphurous, and yet the story behind it tells us something about the people who settled there and, in turn, about our nation’s history.

In the tradition of the Te Arawa people, whose traditional lands surround the Rotorua lakes, the city was named by an early explorer named Īhenga, a grandson of the captain of one of the first waka to make the journey to Aotearoa from Hawaiki.

Heading inland from Maketū in the Bay of Plenty, Īhenga and his uncle Kahumatamomoe came across Lake Rotoiti, which they named Te Rotoiti-kite-a-Īhenga (the small lake discovered by Īhenga) before discovering Lake Rotorua and naming it Te Rotorua-nui-a Kahumatamomoe (the large lake of Kahumatamomoe).

The intrepid duo went on to name many other landmarks in the area, choosing names that reflected their epic adventures and beliefs. Take the time to discover them – and the myriad other stories behind Aotearoa’s Māori place names – and you’ll gain a deeper understanding of this land we live in and the people who call it home.

Read the full story by Lorna Thornber here.

TE AO MAORI Māori TV's, Te Ao Mārama reporter spoke with master navigator, Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr about the four waka hourua open to the public still bringing history to life. (First published May 26, 2021)

Wellington High School student to attend first-ever Children’s General Assembly in Denmark

Jasper Barkett-Greenberg has ​spent months pondering the weighty question: how can we change the world?

And soon the 14-year-old Wellington High School student will get the chance to discuss that and more at the first-ever Children’s General Assembly, which will be held from September 19 to 22 in Billund​, Denmark.

The assembly, bringing together children and teenagers, is designed to mirror the United Nations General Assembly, which opens in New York on Tuesday.

Jasper is one of about 80 young people, aged between 10 and 17, participating – and he is the only New Zealander. He is one of a smaller group of 20 selected to attend the event in person, while others will tune in virtually.

Read the full story by Ellen O’Dwyer here.