Wellington today, September 17: Metlink offers free travel to vaccination centres, More than 2000 masks donated to Porirua College students

Four of Tomorrow People’s seven band members, Hennie Tui, left, Fredwyn Kisona, Avina Kelekolio and Tana Tupai. The band is releasing a tri-lingual song in te Reo Māori, Samoan and English.

6.54pm: More than 2000 masks donated to Porirua College students and their families

Two thousand masks have been donated to Porirua College students and their families at the start of a campaign by Rotary that will see 1 million masks donated to schools and communities in need here and in the Pacific.

For student EJ Roebeck​, the arrival of the masks for him and his peers on Friday afternoon was something he was “pretty excited” about.

“Most of us have younger siblings who can’t get vaccinated, so we all wear masks to keep our families safe. And they're stylish.”

Since most schools outside of Auckland reopened last Thursday after a shift to alert level 2, masks have been “strongly” encouraged in secondary schools.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Porirua College students Faasoo Chu Shing and EJ Roebeck with their new N95 masks.

5.52pm: Online scams on the rise, police say

Wellington police are seeing a surge in fraudulent online transactions as the return to Level 2 allows online trading of goods to resume.

In a statement, police said they were receiving multiple reports of buyers using false bank transfer statements and falsified digital documents to confirm payments have been made.

Police statistics were likely to tell only a part of the story as many people didn’t report the scamming out of embarrassment but police urged people to report any suspicious activity to give them the best chance of catching offenders.

“We are actively targeting offenders who commit volume and fraud offending and we will hold them accountable for their actions,” police said.

4.59pm: Take a look at the plan for Wellington's cycle network

Imagine a city where children cycle to school in safety, where car parks sit half empty save for the heaving bike racks, and your morning commute is cut in half – with no time wasted sitting in traffic.

The air is cleaner, the streets are quieter. It may not be far off, with Wellington City Council proposing a 147-kilometre network of cycleways in the next decade.

Stuff The Wellington City Council’s goal is “to be a city where it’s easy for people of all ages and abilities to choose low or zero carbon transport option”. (File photo)

The Wellington City Council’s goal, according to Thursday’s upcoming meeting agenda, is to be a city where “it’s easy for people of all ages and abilities to choose low or zero carbon transport option [and] people can easily choose to live without a car if they want to, and where our suburban streets are quiet, safe places”.

Council data shows the number of people cycling as their main means of commuting to work has increased from 3.54 per cent in 2013 to 4.02 per cent in 2018.

3.34pm: Metlink offers free travel to vaccination events and centres

People getting their Covid-19 vaccination can travel on Metlink’s trains and buses for free from Monday.

“Passengers can simply hop on board any of our Metlink bus and train services as they head for a vaccination” Metlink’s general manager Scott Gallacher said.

Free travel was available to anyone heading for a vaccination.

Ross Giblin/Stuff People getting their Covid-19 vaccination can travel on Metlink’s trains and buses for free from Monday.

The free return trip on Metlink bus and train services will be available to all passengers travelling on the day of their vaccination appointment who can show their booking confirmation and date either on paper or their electronic devices.

Passengers unable to use buses or trains are encouraged to contact Metlink directly on 0800 801 700 to arrange community transport to and from their vaccination centre.

3.14pm: Who’s wearing it better? Wellington and Christchurch in mask faceoff

Are Wellingtonians doing better at mask wearing than Cantabrians?

Wellington resident Claartje Newall, who is currently visiting Christchurch, certainly thinks so.

She said she had observed fewer people wearing masks during her trip to the Garden City than in her home town and said everyone should wear them when they could.

To test Newall’s hypothesis, Stuff reporters hit the streets and spoke to experts on Thursday about mask use compliance.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Wellingtonian Claartje Newall wears a mask during a visit to Christchurch.

1pm: Wellington City Council recommends demolishing Frank Kitts car park

The Wellington City Council is proposing to demolish the underground Frank Kitts Park car park.

“Retaining and strengthening it is not a prudent investment given the underlying ground conditions of the reclaimed land,” a council meeting paper said.

The council said in a statement on Friday a decision was needed urgently on what to do with the car park, in order for the planned $40m-plus Frank Kitts Park redevelopment to proceed.

That development includes replacing the children’s playground next year, a planned Chinese Garden of Beneficence, and a possible proposal from the Fale Malae Trust to develop a fale malae at the waterfront park.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff The car park was closed last year due to concerns over earthquake strength. (File photo)

10.25am: Covid-19: Hotel to be ditched as MIQ facility amid ventilation concerns

Wellington’s Bay Plaza Hotel will stop housing returnees for managed isolation by the end of the year, after a review of its ventilation system found it did not meet the standard required for the Delta variant.

The Government’s contract with the three-star hotel near Wellington’s waterfront will end in January 2022, joint head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine, Brigadier Rose King said.

It will leave the Grand Mercure Wellington as the only managed isolation facility in the lower North Island.

“As well as operational constraints, a review of the ventilation system in the Bay Plaza has shown that significant investment is required to bring it up to the standard required to deal with the Delta variant,” King said.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Arrivals were scheduled for the hotel on September 10 and 13, but these were delayed due to weather preventing flight transfers. (File photo)

8.45am: Massey University students want return to in-person teaching at alert level 1

Massey University students want a return to more in-person classes if the country moves to alert level 1, saying face-to-face learning is “crucial”.

And a national student association is calling on the university to offer fee rebates for students, following its decision to mostly move to online learning for semester two.

“Students didn’t pay to have their papers taught entirely by distance. If they signed up as internal students, they signed up so they could be on a campus and learning on a campus,” said New Zealand Union of Students’ Associations national president Andrew Lessells.

Wellington visual communication design student Phoebe Bertelsen said moving entirely to online learning was particularly challenging for a creative degree.

“As a designer you design for other people, so other people’s reactions are really crucial for that, and that’s really difficult to read over a digital environment, especially with lags,” Bertelsen said.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Third-year Massey visual communication design student Phoebe Bertelsen said in-person teaching is crucial for a creative degree.

7.30am: Transmission Gully mobile phone black spots could pose risk for emergency services

Several ‘’black spots’’ on Transmission Gully with no radio or mobile coverage could pose a risk for emergency services.

The highway is officially due to open on September 27, though this may change due to delays from the Covid-19 lockdown.

The black spots risk delays for emergency services as it makes contact difficult for call centres, both in terms of receiving 111 calls and communicating with patrol vehicles.

Waka Kotahi spokesperson Andrew Thackwray confirmed there were sections of the motorway without mobile phone coverage.

The size and area of the black spots varied by mobile provider. Calls to 111 were routed to any available mobile network, Thackwray, the national manager for infrastructure delivery, said.

Ventia, the subcontractor responsible for the operation and maintenance of the road once it opens, has been discussing the issue with emergency services for several months, The Dominion Post understands.

A flyover filmed in May shows the latest progress on the Transmission Gully motorway, due to open in 2021.

7am: Metlink bus and train alerts

Metlink posted 5 bus cancellations ahead of 6.55am.

Buses continue to replace daytime services on the Wairarapa line due to upgrade works but peak services will run as normal.

Follow the link to check your commute for more alerts and cancellations.

6.30am: Wellington weather

Friday will be cloudy with occasional showers. Southeasterly winds will be strong at first before gradually easing. The predicted high is 10 degrees Celsius but make sure you have some layers as fresh winds in the morning are making it feel closer to 3C.

On the pages of The Dominion Post today...

Trilingual song encourages Kiwis to rise up and unite

Aotearoa’s multicultural identity is forever evolving and a new music release captures that spirit in multiple languages.

Wellington band Tomorrow People’s new trilingual track Rise Up is the embodiment of a modern country embracing its cultural diversity.

The gold-selling record band, with four Māori language songs under their belt, have changed tack with their latest track.

The band believes Rise Up is one of the only songs to be released in New Zealand that featured English, Māori and Samoan equally in the one song.

Distance between NZ and allies grows, as Australia brings nuclear submarines to the Pacific

The distance between New Zealand and its traditional allies has grown wider, as Australia signs a major new defence pact with the US and UK that will deliver a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines to the Pacific.

The trilateral defence partnership, dubbed AUKUS, would grant Australia access to the US’ nuclear submarine secrets and bolster co-operation in foreign policy, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and other emerging technologies, with the explicit intention of countering China’s rising power in the Indo-Pacific region.

Pool/Getty Images Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Australia’s nuclear submarines would not be permitted in New Zealand waters, in accordance with the country’s long-held anti-nuclear stance and laws. (File photo)

Tensions between China, the US and its traditional allies have grown significantly in recent years due to concerns China’s behaviour, whether that be concerns about it ignoring international law in the South China Sea, human rights issues or trade practices. The growing rhetoric is resulting in increased militarisation and strategic positioning globally, analysts say.

Despite this, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Australia’s nuclear submarines would not be permitted in New Zealand waters, in accordance with the country’s long-held anti-nuclear stance and laws, and she hinted at the Government's distaste for new nuclear-powered vessels in the Pacific.

Māori more likely to die after surgery than non-Māori – study

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Dr Jason Gurney (Ngā Puhi) says Māori are more likely to die post-operatively “basically no matter where we look”. (File photo)

No matter the surgery, Māori are more likely than non-Māori to die in the month that follows, a study of millions of procedures has found.

And institutional racism is “the head of the beast”, lead author and public health researcher Dr Jason Gurney (Ngā Puhi) said.

“The fact we have a system set up to work best for the majority means it’s not going to work well for the minority. We inherited a British medical system and any changes to that over the past few years have been incremental.”

Gurney led a team of researchers who compared 30-day and 90-day mortality rates in 3.9 million surgeries across all ethnic groups between 2005 and 2017. When adjusted for age, Māori were more likely to die within 30 days of every elective and acute procedure, with the greatest disparity between Māori and Europeans, he said.

