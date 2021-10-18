My Wellington: 'Brimming with possibilities and creativity'

Vicci Ho is the programmer of Chinese & East Asian cinema at the NZ International Film Festival.

Vicci Ho is the New Zealand International Film Festival’s programmer of Chinese and east Asian cinema. Ho is an Australian-Hong Konger who moved to Wellington from Los Angeles in March 2020, arriving 12 days before the border closed due to Covid-19.

What does it mean to be a Wellingtonian?

To always have a good, water-resistant jacket ready to go. No matter how the weather is, to have a friendly and relaxed attitude. And when the day is nice, we know how to make the most of it.

I live here because ...

It’s a beautiful, compact city with some of the most genuine and friendly people I’ve ever met. It reminds me of the Sydney I grew up in, in the best possible way: brimming with possibilities and creativity, but hasn’t been swallowed whole by gentrification and over-development.

Where is the best place to swim?

I’m not the strongest swimmer, so I haven’t done much swimming since I moved here. I am planning on hitting Freyberg Pool this spring because I really want to swim well enough to take diving classes.

123RF Vicci Ho says Wellington’s compactness, and the genuine nature of its people, are why she lives here.

Where’s your favourite place to take in some art?

Te Papa’s New Zealand art collection is wonderful. There’s so much great work across a range of mediums, it’s been really helpful for me to learn more about New Zealand artists and the history of this country.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Vicci Ho moved to Wellington 12 days before the border closed in March 2020, but has already discovered joy in the city.

What’s the best festival in town?

I am a big fan of Wellington On a Plate. There’s always good deals to be had, and I love discovering a new restaurant that’s featured in the festival.

What is your ideal night out in Wellington?

A pre-dinner cocktail at Night Flower, dinner in Te Aro (Tatsushi Japanese Restaurant and Highwater Eatery are two of my favourites), end the night with a glass of natural wine at Ascot, and be in bed by midnight.

KEVIN STENT Tatsushi in Edward St is one of Vicci Ho’s favourite restaurants.

The perfect Saturday morning in the city is ...

Sleep in until my alarm (aka my cat) wakes me up, a good cup of coffee, and if the weather is rough, I’d have brunch at Common Ground Waitohi cafe at Johnsonville Library. If it’s a really nice day, I’d eat a quick breakfast and go for a walk near the water.

My guilty pleasure in the city is to go to ...

Duck Island Ice Cream. Their vegan ice creams are some of the best I’ve ever had.

What part of the city are you most at home in?

Is it cheesy to say a cinema? One of my favourite activities is going to matinee screenings at the Light House Cuba or the Roxy Cinema during the weekdays.

Not many people know this about Wellington but ...

There are some really good noodle joints here. Some of my favourites are Taste of Home’s hand-pulled noodles, DEAR NOODLE’s hot spicy soup noodles and The Long Bar on Brandon’s laksa.

Ruth Georgiev/Unsplash Wellington has great noodles, Vicci Ho says.

What is Wellington’s best feature?

The harbour, the wharf, the bay...the entire coastline is magnificent. And while it is gorgeous on a sunny way, it is also fun to experience with some wind and rain.

What is your greatest hope for this city?

I hope Wellington will stay down-to-earth, friendly and vibrant, and I’d love to see the city get an IMAX screen again. And maybe take an interest in baseball, please?