Wellington today, September 20: Students create website to improve pronunciation of Māori and Pasifika names, 'tidal wave' of new cancer cases expected

To'e Lokeni, front, and classmates at Bishop Viard College, want to bring pride in pronouncing Māori and Pasifika names correctly, and have launched a website to do so.

Kia ora Pōneke. Here’s what you need to know from The Dominion Post today, plus breaking news and events from about the capital.

High school students create website to improve pronunciation of Māori and Pasifika names

To’e Lokeni considers his name a gift, given to him by his family.

But it’s a gift that’s been mispronounced over and over again, the 16-year-old says.

Lokeni and a group of nine other Porirua high schoolers have created a web tool to help people correctly pronounce Māori and Pasifika names – bringing pride into pronunciation.

The year 12 students at Bishop Viard College have created a website called “Fa’amalosi” which means “be strong” in Samoan. “Fa’amalosi means be strong to say it right – have the courage to try,” co-chief executive Mannfred Sofara said.

Students at Porirua's Bishop Viard College have created a website where people can hear Māori and Pasifika names pronounced correctly

Mum in labour says she was turned away from Hutt Hospital maternity unit when it was full

The Hutt Valley District Health Board is looking into allegations that a woman in active labour was turned away from Hutt Hospital’s maternity unit because it was full.

Robyn Tyler​ gave birth to her daughter at Te Awakairangi Birthing Centre in Melling, Lower Hutt, on November 23, after she says she was told the hospital’s maternity unit was closed because it was in “code red”.

Supplied Upper Hutt woman Robyn Tyler, with her baby girl, who she gave birth to at Te Awakairangi Birthing Centre after being told Hutt Hospital's maternity ward was closed when she was there in active labour.

A code red situation means a ward is at capacity due to a lack of available beds or staff. New figures show Hutt Hospital’s maternity unit has been in code red seven times so far in 2021. In the previous four years that had only happened six times in total.

The Upper Hutt woman said her experience had left her lacking confidence in Hutt Hospital’s maternity service: “I would like to feel confident about having another baby ... I felt like I didn’t trust them. You’re very, very vulnerable when you’re in labour and once you’ve given birth.”

Missing lockdown cancers yet to be measured, but history paints ominous picture

New Zealand will emerge from lockdown into a deadly unknown with history showing nearly half of new cancer cases will have been missed.

“Cancer won’t wait,” said Te Aho o Te Kahu – Cancer Control Agency chief executive Diana Sarfati​ as she pointed out that the number of missed cancer diagnoses this lockdown was yet to be measured.

Rosa Woods/Stuff Te Aho o Te Kahu - the Cancer Control Agency chief executive Diana Sarfati says it is not yet known how many cancer diagnoses have been missed this lockdown.

Bowel Cancer New Zealand medical advisor Frank Frizelle​ was expecting a “tidal wave” of new cases when New Zealand returned to alert level 1 and people felt comfortable going to their general practitioners with symptoms that became noticeable during lockdown. Even at level 2 – New Zealand outside of Auckland – there was a shortage of people going to GPs with cancer symptoms, he said.

Te Aho o Te Kahu figures show 2020's nationwide lockdown resulted in 1031 fewer cases being recorded compared to the same period the year before. That was 47 per cent fewer than the same period a year earlier.

Artworks on Wellington's hoardings to 'activate public spaces'

The transformation of development site hoardings into artworks is set to give the capital a visual lift.

Wellington City Council has launched a programme to “activate public spaces” and to support property developers in revitalising the city.

Ariki Brightwell Wellington artist Ariki Brightwell is contributing to the council's new Creative Hoardings initiative

The council has commissioned four local artists, Gabby O’Connor​, Ariki Brightwell, Ruth Thomas-Edmond and Telly Tuita​ to create designs for its pilot Creative Hoardings programme.

Brightwell said the artworks would add meaning to public space.

“Art changes a site. It determines and changes the energy of the space and draws people in.”

