Ministry of Foreign Affairs looks for new head office

MFAT will leave HSBC Tower in 2025, after more than 20 years.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade is set to move its head office, with its lease on Wellington’s HSBC Tower expiring in 2025.

The ministry has leased the office space on Wellington’s Lambton Quay since 2002. The contract expires in 2025, but MFAT will not renew its contract.

MFAT published an expression of interest on the government tender website, calling for a developer or landlord to provide an existing building, or develop a new building, on suitable land.

MFAT said the commercial accommodation would need to be in the Wellington central business district, and preferably within easy walking distance of the Beehive.

The building would need to be ready for staff to move into by June 1, 2025.

MFAT did not say how much had been set aside for the building or fit-out of a new head office. There was no specific funding set aside in the 2021 Budget for this work.

MFAT spokesperson Susan Pepperell said in a statement that the tender process was being undertaken to determine the department’s long-term lease arrangements.

The tender period closed on Monday. Pepperell said no decision had yet been made.

The HSBC Tower at Lambton Quay was bought by Credit Suisse in 2018, for $103 million. It was previously owned by property investor Mark Dunajtschik. He bought the site in 1998, and built the tower on it in 2002.

While MFAT did not say why the contract with HSBC Tower owners Credit Suisse would not be renewed, or whether renewal was an option, Stuff understands the ministry’s requirements have changed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Covid-19 saw an influx of diplomats returning from overseas, leading to a higher number of MFAT staff working at the head office. The past few years had also seen growth in the number of diplomats, following the 2018 Budget where 50 new diplomatic spots were announced. MFAT has about 1800 staff in total.

Pepperell said that over the past 18 months, a number of staff were withdrawn temporarily from posts, the majority in early 2020.

Most of those staff and families had now returned, but some staff had not. They were either completing their role from New Zealand or have been re-deployed to other roles either in New Zealand or at another post.

This comes as MFAT undertakes other building and refurbishment work at its properties around the world.

The ministry’s global property portfolio was valued at $435.4 million in 2020. Its assets include 330 owned and leased properties.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff When Winston Peters was Foreign Minister, he announced a significant expansion to the number of New Zealand diplomats, as well as securing a big Budget bid for work in the Pacific.

New Zealand’s embassy and official residence in Moscow is being refurbished. The embassy is usually located in an art nouveau mansion built more than 100 years ago, but while the restoration work is being carried out, embassy staff have been working from a temporary location.

The building has historical significance, and housed the Swedish Embassy before it became the New Zealand Embassy in 1972.

There is also work underway in Riyadh, to replace the embassy and official residence compound infrastructure and services. Both the Riyadh and Moscow works were hampered by Covid-19.

New Zealand House in London is undergoing refurbishment, with a temporary high commission being brought up to standard in the meantime.

MFAT properties in Colombo and Vienna are also undergoing work, and planning is underway for property work in Washington DC and Suva.

MFAT did not reveal the cost of the current property work, citing commercial sensitivity, but the ministry’s 2020 annual report points to a $48m capital injection for planned property works in the Pacific.