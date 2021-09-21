Moving back for good, seeing dying relatives: The real reasons Kiwis want to come home

New Zealand Olympic swimmers Lewis Clareburt and Zac Reid finished their stay in managed isolation after returning home from the Tokyo Olympics. Less than 24 hours later the country was in lockdown.

Fiasco, said number 530, who wanted to see his frail mother. A joke, said number 5060, a freshly grieving son. “Hideous,” said 265, “basically a Band-Aid on a seeping wound”.

But according to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment: “It’s all going smoothly.” MBIE has continued to insist there were no technology issues.

There was no shortage of colourful language from the thousands of New Zealanders who flooded the government website for managed isolation spots on Monday, then missed out.

The queue reached 31,800 people at its peak, all vying for the 3,205 rooms that went live at 9am on Monday. They were gone by 11.30am.

MIQ joint head Megan Main said 5364 people in 117 countries got a spot. There would be other chances, she said, including a room release next week and possibly a small one later this week.

But why were they even there? How, 550 days since New Zealand’s borders closed to all but New Zealand citizens and permanent residents, were people still needing to get into New Zealand?

MBIE doesn’t record why people were in the lobby, so any attempts to figure this out must rely on anecdotal reports. A poll on a Facebook group dedicated to sharing MIQ information found that most of those trying to get home were returning after several years living overseas.

This was followed by family reunifications, then those who left New Zealand for work. There were six weddings and 25 funerals, deaths or serious injuries.

A group, Grounded Kiwis, did a similar survey in August. Nearly 2000 people answered and, while this survey was also self-selecting, it painted a picture of why people wanted to come back, or leave New Zealand knowing they could return.

Visiting family and loved ones topped the list, followed by returning to New Zealand, then reuniting with families.

Supplied Seonaid Burnie, from Christchurch, missed out on a spot to return from Scotland, where she had gone for her father's funeral.

The “virtual lobby” will reopen again soon and, again, New Zealanders in time zones around the world will log on at all hours to try their luck.

“What makes this all so much worse is that I will wait until the next room release (whenever that may be, there is no information as yet),” said number 13,504 in the queue, also known as Seonaid Burnie​ of Christchurch.

”[I will] go through this stress and anxiety all over again, to potentially not even get listed in the top 20,000. It is an anonymous system with no consideration of personal circumstances.”

It was August 8 when she got news her father, in Scotland, had died. It was August 13 when she flew over. Four days later all of New Zealand went into level 4 lockdown. She applied for an emergency allocation to return but, with nothing but an automated response, she logged in on Monday.

Douglas Bagg/UNSPLASH New Zealanders are queueing up to get home but for many, for now, it is futile.

It turned out to be futile. The fact November and December went first suggested that it was people wanting to return for Christmas, she said.

“I totally understand that, I really do. But my question is, why is there not some sort of system where people who are in time sensitive situations are prioritised over recreational visits?”

In Waikanae on the Kāpiti Coast, Liza Dunce​ is dying from a brain tumour. Her daughter Hollie, working as a paramedic in the United Kingdom, was somewhere near 20,000 in the queue. She failed.

“I would rather she came home now and I saw her while I was still alive,” her mother said. “What is the point in coming home for a funeral?”

Over in Singapore, Juliet Harper​, her husband and her children all logged on. They were wanting to see the eldest son and brother, 19-year-old Willliam, in New Zealand. Harper had not seen him since January and the rest of the family had not seen since early last year.

One device placed them at 1190, another at 4300, but one at 265.

“We couldn’t believe it,” she said. Joy turned to sorrow when, she said, the system glitched and left them unable to go back or forth. They also missed out.

Supplied Juliet Harper when she last saw her son William in January.

There were better ways than this “hideous” system, she said. Maybe the travel industry could take over the repatriation industry? Maybe those who were fully vaccinated from low-risk countries could quarantine from home? Maybe managed isolation times could be reduced?

“[The current system is] basically a Band-Aid on a seeping wound,” she said.

In Dunedin, Martin Riley​ had good odds. He was hoping to get back to the United Kingdom to see his frail 89-year-old mother, then to know he could return to New Zealand.

123rf Death and serious injury were popular reasons for those trying to get an MIQ spot.

His initial place in the queue was 530, then 121, then he was at the front. “Then the next thing I knew was that I was being asked what date I wanted to book. I was at the front of the queue but this was where it all started to go wrong.”

It was when he got through to book dates that the system simply froze for 40 minutes. Then his wife told him that all spots were gone. “This, in my opinion, is a complete fiasco.”

Jeremy Wong/Unsplash Weddings were among the many reasons people wanted – some would say needed – to get back to New Zealand.

In Singapore, Richard Thompson​ has all but given up on getting back to New Zealand to see his disabled daughter any time soon.

Global travel restrictions and his globe-trotting job in airports means he saw his wife for a total of 10 days between January and July this year. The only contact he has had with his daughter Kate, in Whitby near Wellington, since he was last in New Zealand in June was via video call.

Supplied New Zealand border restrictions means Richard Thompson, from Whitby, hasn't seen his disabled daughter Kate since June. He believed Kiwis are being exiled by the border rules.

He has managed to move around various countries despite restrictions but said New Zealand’s were so onerous that he and his wife relocated to Dubai early in the pandemic. Returning home was not an option as spaces in managed isolation were so hard to get and came with such uncertainty.

So he, and his team of five, tried their luck on Monday. They all missed out.

Supplied Family reunifications were one of the top reasons Kiwis wanted to return home.

Thompson’s company travels the world certifying airport navigation systems – a mandatory requirement for airports every six months and one he has to be on-site to do.

Neither he nor his wife, who is currently in Africa, know when they will be able to get home. Monday's online lottery, which he joined at about 3000 in the queue, was “disgraceful”, he said.

“We are exiled from our own country.”

Christchurch man Steven Thomson​ had only just found out his mother, in Scotland, had died when the slots opened up. He could fly to Scotland without a problem but needed to know he could return home.

“I have a wife and kids. I have a job to do,” he said.

So he logged on Monday morning and found himself 5060th in the queue but then was told that his email and password were wrong. Every slot was gone when he logged on again.

“What a joke,’’ he said.