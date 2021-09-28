Trams or a bendy bus? Wellington mass rapid transit down to two options

The Newcastle light rail was used as an example of a system Let's Get Wellington Moving could emulate.

Wellingtonians will be asked to choose between trams or an articulated “bendy bus” for the city’s mass rapid transit system.

Let’s Get Wellington Moving is set to release options in early November for the two most significant projects in the programme: a mass rapid transit system, and state highway changes through the Mount Victoria tunnel and around the Basin Reserve.

A number of different scenarios for the mass rapid transit route and mode, each of which will have its own implications for the tunnel and Basin Reserve change, will be presented to the public.

The bus rapid transit option would be electric articulated buses around 18 metres long, with a capacity of 100-120 people per vehicle and an hourly capacity of 1500-2000 people per route, programme staff said on Thursday.

It would likely have dedicated lanes through Te Aro and the centre city, but may be required to share road space with other vehicles in the outer suburbs.

The articulated bus system would be able to run more flexible routes and could be built faster than a tram system.

Wiki/Stuff A “bendy bus” like this one in, Pau, southwestern France, is a possible option for Wellington.

However, articulated buses would not have the same benefits for increasing urban development as a tram.

The tram option would see modern electric streetcars built on steel tracks.

The streetcars would be between 23 metres and 43 metres depending on demand, with a capacity of between 120 and 300 passengers in each vehicle, and an hourly capacity of up to 4500 customers.

Construction would be more disruptive and it would take up to five years to build the entire corridor, the staff said, but this option would have the greatest advantages in enabling higher density developments.

Supplied/Stuff An artist’s impression of the light rail passing Wellington zoo.

Rapid transit from the railway station to the airport has long been considered the favoured approach, but a route to Island Bay via Newtown is understood to be looking increasingly likely.

A report presented in the media briefing included clues to suggest the Island Bay route could be gaining traction.

“[The] second public transport spine not just about access to airport. [It] must enable more housing and drive mode shift,” the report read.

At another point, it acknowledged that there were resilience issues in the Eastern suburbs that the “south of the city is the growth focus”.

Let’s Get Wellington Moving emphasised the public engagement in November would be based around qualitative feedback and would not be a public vote.

Let’s Get Wellington Moving is a joint $6.4 billion programme run by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, Wellington City Council and Greater Wellington Regional Council. The 20-year project is designed to fix the capital’s transport woes.