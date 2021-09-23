NZ diplomats join the queue for MIQ when coming home

RNZ's The Detail podcast sheds light on the Managed Isolation and Quarantine booking system which is overwhelmed daily by thousands of New Zealanders trying for a highly contested space. (First published July 2021)

New Zealand diplomats posted abroad are having to try their luck in the oversubscribed managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) system when they come home, even though they have been serving their country.

Some 43 Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) staff or their family members are trying to get home, and the ministry is helping them with time-sensitive allocations.

But most will also have joined the “virtual lobby” to try to get a spot, said MFAT spokeswoman Vanessa Rawson, saying that staff were expected to have “done all they can to seek MIQ” spots as part of their time-sensitive applications.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Spots in MIQ in New Zealand have been hotly contested (File photo).

Monday’s first virtual lobby saw more than 31,000 New Zealanders in 117 countries try their luck to get 3205 rooms available for the remainder of 2021. All were gone in two-and-a-half hours. Further allocations are planned next week but, even without the recent changes, the MIQ booking system was often regarded as frustrating with long waits to get a spot.

But the regular business of diplomacy doesn’t stop just because of a pandemic. MFAT is currently recruiting for about 50 offshore postings, each three or four years long.

“While they may have an agreed end date, return details are managed closer to the time of actual return so are not a factor in recruitment for current postings,” Rawson said.

Those sent away on shorter, Covid-19-related postings had help securing MIQ spots, she said.

Supplied Matt Morley, second from left, in a yellow singlet, struggled to get out of Solomon Islands. His advice for people considering a posting there: “Be prepared to stay.”

“We are encouraging staff seeking to return on leave [from overseas postings] and who do not have MIQ confirmed to consider whether they need to take leave over the peak Christmas period,” Rawson said.

MFAT on Wednesday morning started advertising for an infrastructure project manager to be based in Honiara, in the Solomon Islands, for 12 months or more.

Builder Matt Morley knows how tricky getting home from Solomon Islands can be amid the pandemic. He spent 15 months building a medical centre in the island nation, only to find himself in a catch 22 when he tried to return home in April.

International border rules in April meant he could only spend up to 72 hours in Australian transit but, with just one flight out of Honiara per week, there was no available connection he could make to New Zealand.

Air New Zealand came to his rescue by finding him a flight he was able to board in the 72-hour window.

He had once piece of advice on Wednesday to any would-be applicants for the Solomon Islands job, which he was considering applying for: “Just be prepared to stay.”

MFAT said all staff with a “critical need” had been able to return when they needed to.