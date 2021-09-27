Pedestrian priority for busy Jervois Quay mooted in major Wellington development

We asked people on the streets of Wellington how they pronounce Majoribanks St and Jervois Quay.

Wellington’s busy Jervois Quay could have a pedestrian wedge driven across it, according to early drawings for a major redevelopment on top of what is now the Michael Fowler Centre car park.

The Wellington City Council will this week vote on a 175-year lease of the car park – now being used as a temporary home for Royal New Zealand Ballet – to developer Willis Bond, which plans a mixture of retail, hospitality, and possibly business, apartments, and a hotel above.

Designs for the development, between Jervois Quay and Wakefield St, show a multi-storey building with pedestrian access from the waterfront to the bottom of Cuba St.

They show a pedestrian-priority walkway extending in a V shape across the northbound lanes of Jervois Quay – one of the busier arterial routes out of Wellington – towards what is now St John’s Bar and Eatery, Odlins Plaza, and Whairepo Lagoon.

Supplied An architect's drawing of the proposed Willis Bond development in central Wellington appears to show a pedestrian-priority path across Jervois Quay.

Wellington City Council spokesman Richard Maclean said the drawings were “incredibly concept”, but recognised there was an important pedestrian route between Courtenay Place, Cuba St, and the waterfront.

“At some stage in the future there could be some more elaborate crossing arrangement there, but not at the moment,” he said.

Willis Bond managing director Mark McGuinness confirmed architect’s drawings were done for his company, but said the council would have to address the issue of whether pedestrians would be given priority on Jervois Quay.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff The proposed Willis Bond development is beside Jervois Quay, in the Michael Fowler Centre car park.

Pukehīnau/Lambton ward councillor Iona Pannett “strongly” supported the pedestrian-priority idea and was also supportive of the proposed development as central city land should be for buildings and public spaces, not parking. She believed grumbles for issues such as views cut out, or a loss of parking, could be mitigated.

Tamatha Paul, from the same ward, said that while the drawings were conceptual, they showed the area could be more focused around people.

“It’s a part of town that can be quite dingy and dreary, so it will be great to work with inner city communities to make it vibrant, green, and buzzing with people.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Wellington City councillor Tamatha Paul says the area is dreary and it would be great to see it buzzing with people.

But Nicola Young, a fellow ward councillor, said she had asked about the pedestrian priority and doubted it would happen.

“It’s a concept. Not reality,” she said.

The council papers show a multi-storey development featuring retail and hospitality outlets on the ground floor and public access ways between the waterfront at lower Cuba St.

The final makeup of the building would be at the developer's discretion, but the papers show it may feature apartments, a hotel, or commercial premises.

The building would have a total floor area of 15,000sqm, be base-isolated, raised to mitigate the effects of sea-level rise, and have at least a five-star Greenstar sustainability rating.

“Housing supply is an urgent priority, and this has been communicated to Willis Bond, who have informed us that they are considering including residential in the mix of uses,” the council papers say.

“This is despite the shape of the site and planning settings in this part of the city making residential development more difficult in terms of financial viability.”

Under the proposal the council would retain public access ways through the site.

The Royal New Zealand Ballet is using a temporary building in the car park while its usual home at St James Theatre on Courtenay Place is earthquake strengthened

The work is scheduled to finish in December and council papers show Willis Bond would need the site by September 1, 2022.