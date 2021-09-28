Wellington laneway upgrades, some cycleways work could be delayed after transport agency funding falls $14m short

Laneway upgrades on places like Feltex Lane could be potentially be deferred after Waka Kotahi NZ Transport agency funding came in $14 million short for Wellington City Council.

The shortfall also means the council looks set to have to increase debt to deliver a pared-back version of its roading plan for the coming three years. The agency usually chips in for the cost of council roads, which are outside the state highway network it already runs.

But as the council was recently working out its long-term plan – a process that saw it increase debt to deal with a mountain of costs around pipes and transport – it planned to spend $164m in the coming three years on roads with Waka Kotahi chipping in $57m of that.

The final figure from the transport agency was $43m – $14m short – and now the council has to figure out what projects stay, what go, and what are scaled back.

Council papers showed the shortfall by the agency was due to “national funding constraints”.

It would continue to fund maintenance and operational programmes at the existing rate but would reduce its funding of “low cost, low risk” projects – things such as safety programmes and minor works.

The council will this week vote on what to do about the shortfall with council staff giving their recommended option: borrow more and do less, but with neither being as drastic as they could be.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Under the recommended option, improvements to some central city laneways would be put off for at least three years.

Under the recommended option, “resilience” work such as slip protection above roads such as Grosvenor Tce in Wadestown and Chaytor St in Karori, improvements to some central city laneways such as that already done in Eva St, and changing to lower-energy LED lights in street lamps, would be put off for at least three years.

Items scheduled to be scaled back were an education programme in schools about getting there safely, the building of some new footpaths, work on cycleways in Cobham Dr and Evans Bay, some new bike stands and cycle repair stations, and some minor works on the likes of pedestrian crossings.

Works that would progress regardless included upgrades to The Parade in Island Bay, a 147km new cycle network, and upgrades to some town centres.

This option would mean an increase in debt but not as much as the option of continuing all planned work . The third option amounted to reducing planned programmes and keeping debt down.

Isabella Cawthorn, convener of Talk Wellington, an independent forum focused on helping shape the future of the capital, said getting work on those cycleways and other projects were valuable.

”You’d want to think really hard about delaying those projects,” Cawthorn said.

To hear about potential delays for those cycleways was a kick in the teeth for Wellingtonians, many who would cycle more if there was safe infrastructure, she said.

The agency’s director of regional relationships, Emma Speight, said it was not unusual for councils not to receive all the funding that they sought.

Speight said $3.1b was being invested in Wellington in the 2021-24 National Land Transport Programme (NLTP) – a 63 per cent increase compared with the previous NLTP.

“While Wellington City Council has not received all the funding they requested, they have still been allocated an increase in funding compared to the previous NLTP.”