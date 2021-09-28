Wellington today, September 28: Fifty-four suburbs hit million-dollar mark, artist Ruby Jones on her works of heart

Seatoun is Wellington's priciest suburb with a median value of $1.93 million, according to research released by CoreLogic on Monday evening.

Kia ora Pōneke. Here’s what you need to know from The Dominion Post today, plus breaking news and events from around the capital.

12.35pm: Artist Ruby Jones on her works of heart and unexpected international success

It was March 15, 2019. The day a gunman opened fire on two Christchurch mosques, killing 51, injuring many more, and leaving New Zealand in a state of utter shock and despair. Wellington artist Ruby Jones responded in the only way she knew how: by taking out her pencils and pouring her heart out onto a page.

She drew a picture of two women hugging each other – one wearing a hijab – underscored by the words “This is your home and you should have been safe here”. It was an image that would change Ruby’s life forever.

Overnight, the Wellington artist’s Instagram following went from 400 to 10,000 (it’s currently almost at 64,000), and emails began pouring in from around the globe. Then Time magazine called.

9am: The Pickle Pot Be-In Festival: Young people create free festival that's helping put Kāpiti on the map

When The Pickle Pot Be-In Festival, won a regional community arts and culture award, the organisers encouraged the adults in the room to invest in rangatahi and their causes.

Aurélie Bray​ and Caleb Jack​ are the masterminds behind the free festival set for its third year in 2022. Working alongside a group of their friends, the team range in age from 16 to 23.​

Kāpiti is often seen as a “retirement mecca” but Bray, 19, said there was a strong youth movement happening in the district.

Jack, 22, agreed. “People usually finish school and go away, but there are young people staying in Kāpiti and pouring into the region.”

From the vegetarian food to the activities, the festival was free and open to anyone to come along. Local Kāpiti bands would be performing and next year, there would be more of a focus on spoken word.

“We don’t want people to just have fun – we also want them to be inspired. We want this to become a movement, not just an event,” Jack said.

The festival will take place on January 8, 2022, at Tilley Rd Reserve from 4pm onwards.

JUDAH PLESTER/Supplied The festival is for people to have fun in the sun, ideally without their phones.

8.10am: High wind and heavy rain watches for Wairarapa and Tararua districts.

Rain with some heavy falls, which may approach warning criteria, are expected to affect coastal areas in the Tararua district and will move north from southern parts of the Wairarapa today.

West to southwest winds may approach gale in exposed parts of both districts, especially near coastal areas.

The conditions are the result of a slow-moving trough, and a low developing east of the North Island, which should bring rain to central and southeastern parts of the North Island, and southwest gales to Wairarapa and Hawke’s Bay.

Follow the link for more information on severe weather warnings and watches.

Supplied MetService issued high wind and heavy rain watches for Wairarapa and Tararua districts.

7.30am: Wellington Airport accepts panel's recommendation in bid to expand, residents question climate implications

Wellington Airport has accepted the recommendation, made after a formal hearing in May, to allow a change in zoning that will enable the airport to expand to the east.

The two Notices of Requirement set to be confirmed will allow for the land formerly owned by, and still occupied by, the Miramar Golf Course, to be used for “airport purposes”.

“This decision does not mean expansion is imminent. Our immediate priority is on managing our ongoing response to Covid-19,” said airport chief executive Steve Sanderson.

“However, the proposed East Side designation provides the community with certainty as to how the airport is likely to be developed over time and enables us to expand efficiently within set conditions of use.”

Resident Jeff Weir said the airport’s potential expansion was based on bogus forecasts of passenger numbers doubling by 2040, based on modelling that didn’t take climate change policy, nor people’s changing preferences, into account.

“It's going to cost hundreds of millions, and once that sea level rise kicks in – long after people have significantly reduced their flying – it's going to become the dictionary definition of a stranded asset,” he said.

“It might make a good boat ramp one day, but that's about it.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF The airport wants to expand to the east, reclassifying land formerly owned by the Miramar Golf Club to allow jets to park there, to prevent more delays on its tarmac. (File photo)

7am: Metlink alerts and cancellations

Continuing a run of good form since timetable changes in early September, Metlink has posted no bus cancellations ahead of 7am this morning.

Buses will replace some evening train services on the Kāpiti line and some daytime train services on the Johnsonville line until Thursday due to maintenance.

Passengers are reminded to allow some extra time for travel on these lines.

Follow the link to check your commute for alerts and cancellations.

6.30am: Wellington weather

Showers will greet early risers in the capital, but the weather will turn fine with fresh southerlies in the afternoon dying out in the evening.

MetService is predicting a high of 11 degrees Celsius.

On the pages of The Dominion Post today ...

Fifty-four Wellington suburbs hit million-dollar mark, latest CoreLogic research shows

Wellington’s suburbs have got pricier – now 54 of its suburbs have a median value of $1 million.

The increase in the region’s $1m suburbs was up from the 42 recorded last quarter and Seatoun was the priciest suburb at $1.93m, according to research released by property data provider CoreLogic on Monday.

Nearly every suburb in the country had price increases of more than 10 per cent over the past year – the areas which recorded the biggest increases were Manunui and Taumarunui in King Country, up 48.9 and 47.9 per cent to a median $306,950 and $315,550 respectively.

In Wellington, more than 70 suburbs were seeing dollar gains of $100,000 or more, while 20 of the region’s suburbs went beyond $300,000. Seatoun had a gain above $400,000.

Dame Patsy Reddy's five-year tenure as governor-general ends

Today is Dame Patsy Reddy’s last day as governor-general, after five years in a role that she describes as “unique” and “remarkable”.

“When people talk about career highlights, well this is a life highlight,” Reddy told The Dominion Post.

KEVIN STENT “When people talk about career highlights, well this is a life highlight,” Dame Patsy Reddy says of her five years in office as governor-general.

Acting as The Queen’s representative for the country, at home and abroad, has allowed Reddy to celebrate the achievements of New Zealanders, support important organisations, and learn more about the country itself, she said.

“I’m a fifth generation New Zealander who grew up in Waikato. I thought I knew a lot about our history, but I wasn’t even scratching the surface.

'Eat noodles while you finish your degree': Is the student allowance payment too rigid to meet inflated housing costs?

Advocates say Wellington’s overpriced rental market leaves students with three options: abandon their studies, abandon the city, or accumulate thousands of dollars in student debt.

Teresa Davenport, however, was presented with a fourth option when she contacted Studylink. “They basically told me to eat noodles while you finish your degree,” the 19-year-old environmental studies' student said.

Davenport lives with three other students in a two-bedroom flat in central Wellington, paying $240 a week to share a converted lounge as bedroom with her partner. She studies fulltime at Victoria University of Wellington and receives the means-tested student allowance and accommodation benefit, slightly more than $300 in total. She supplements that income by working 10 hours a week.

But, soon, her partner is moving out – and she doesn’t know how she’ll be able to afford rent on her own.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Student Teresa Davenport doesn’t know how she’ll continue to pay rent at her Wellington flat. “I’m at a dead end,” she says.

Wellington laneway upgrades, some cycleways work could be delayed after transport agency funding falls $14m short

The Wellington City Council is having to dial back its ambition – with laneway improvements, slip protection, and a school safety programme in line for cuts – after Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency funding came in $14 million short.

The shortfall also means the council looks set to have to increase debt to deliver a pared-back version of its roading plan for the coming three years. The agency usually chips in for the cost of council roads, which are outside the state highway network it already runs.

But as the council was recently working out its long-term plan – a process that saw it increase debt to deal with a mountain of costs around pipes and transport – it planned to spend $164m in the coming three years on roads with Waka Kotahi chipping in $57m of that.

The final figure from the transport agency Waka Kotahi was $43m – $14m short – and now the council has to figure out what projects stay, what go, and what are scaled back.

