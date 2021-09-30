Wellington street fort sets up 100m down the road after trespass notice

The fort on Manners St before it got dismantled.

Wellington authorities’ game of whack-a-mole with the city’s more colourful characters moved 100 metres down a central city street to start a new ramshackle encampment before moving on again.

A fort started appearing during lockdown in front of an empty Manners St shop, beside the McDonald’s restaurant, and grew out on to the pavement since.

The people occupying the fort identified themselves as using transitional housing in the area but Wellington City Council spokesman Richard MacLean said some had their own homes.

Police and council staff arrived on Thursday morning and issued trespass notices to a couple of the people there and dismantled the fort.

MacLean said the council called police after numerous complaints about “antisocial” and “intimidating” behaviour.

However, within no more than an hour, some of the same group moved just down the road to set up camp in the entranceway to the Opera House, also on Manners St.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Wellington City Council has trespassed a group of people who encamped themselves on Manners St in central Wellington.

Authorities were working with those there to “encourage them to move away”, he said.

“We are aware that there have been encampments at various locations along the golden mile,” MacLean said. The council dealt with them as they arose.

The new camp was gone shortly afterwards, but it was not immediately clear where to.

One of the people there, going by the name Haami Dog, earlier swore those at the Opera House encampment would fight if authorities tried to move them again.

“They are intimidating us,” he said.

Another man there, who would not be identified, questioned what rights authorities had to trespass people from a public street – such as Manners St.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Some of those involved in an encampment on Manners St, broken up by Wellington authorities on Thursday, have set up camp again nearby, outside the Opera House on Manners St.

McDonald's spokesman Simon Kenny said the restaurant chain owned several properties on Manners St, including the one the original encampment was outside.

“A group of people were blocking access to one of the sites, and tenants had complained about their presence and anti-social behaviour,” he said.

“As with any situation like this we liaised with the council and police and determined a trespass from the site was the appropriate course of action.”

Wellington police prevention manager acting Inspector Warwick McKee said the area was going to be an ongoing focus for police over the next few weeks, providing assistance and assurance to retailers.

McKee said Operation Mahi Ngātahi would begin again soon and run through the summer, with additional police officers carrying out foot patrols in the city.

The operation began last November and continued into early this year, with police committing an extra 50 to 60 police officers to patrol “high risk” central city locations in a bid to reduce crime and disorder.