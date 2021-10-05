Transmission Gully: Emergency services test run finds several kilometres of black spots

Transmission Gully is due to open on September 27.

A test run of Transmission Gully by emergency vehicles found several kilometres of black spots with radio and cell signal issues.

Wellington Free Ambulance performed a cellular capability test on the 27 kilometre motorway in September to test for black spots.

In total, 3 to 5km of the road was affected by radio and cell phone connection issues, Andrew Thackwray Waka Kotahi National Manager Infrastructure Delivery confirmed.

Police had also completed a test run to determine how vehicle radios were affected.

READ MORE:

* Transmission Gully opening delayed due to Covid-19

* Transmission Gully mobile phone 'black spots' could pose risk for emergency services

* Ten weeks to go: The final hurdles remaining for Transmission Gully



The test run found two areas where radio communication between officers and the contact centre was unreliable, one approximately 700 metres long and one about 500m long.

“As Transmission Gully is flanked by hills, there are significant portions of the highway that are not adequately covered by Police’s existing radio sites,” a police spokesperson said.

Two additional radio sites would be required to project the coverage necessary for safe deployment and response.

“Police are aiming for continuous vehicle radio coverage along the entire route and portable radio coverage in higher risk areas.”

MARK COOTE/WELLINGTON GATEWAY PARTNERSHIP Photos of Transmission Gully construction from August

Police were currently seeking funding and scouting sites to add portable radio repeaters in low-coverage areas.

Transmission Gully has a radar system that detects incidents along the motorway and will have an operations team monitoring the site, meaning any accidents or emergency events on the motorway itself will likely be detected.

The larger issue for emergency services vehicles is the ability to communicate with one another while on the road.

A flyover filmed in May shows the latest progress on the Transmission Gully motorway, due to open in 2021.

Mobile phone coverage on the road differs by provider but is generally patchy due to the rural location and the hilly terrain.

“Waka Kotahi is discussing the possible future provision of coverage along Transmission Gully with mobile network operators,” Thackwray said.

Subcontractor Ventia is responsible for maintaining communications coverage on the road. Ventia holds a 25-year contract for the operation and maintenance of the road, which includes overseeing traffic control, incident reporting, and environmental management.

Transmission Gully runs between Porirua and Mackay’s Crossing.

The $1.25 billion road was scheduled to open to the public on September 27 but was delayed in part due to the Covid-19 lockdown in August.

No new opening date has been announced.

When it opens the road will become part of State Highway 1, and the current section of SH1 around the Kāpiti Coast will become State Highway 59.