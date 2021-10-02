Wellington hospitality group launches campaign to encourage Covid-19 vaccination uptake

Kāpura’s chief executive Jamie Williams, pictured in Flamingo Joe’s bar and eatery, is launching a campaign called 'Take two for the team and save hospo jobs' which encourages staff and customers to get vaccinated.

The people behind some of Wellington’s most popular restaurants and bars are launching a campaign to raise awareness around Covid-19 vaccination rates and encouraging staff and customers to get their jabs.

Kāpura’s chief executive Jamie Williams​ is rolling out ‘take two for the team and save hospo jobs’ in all of his venues – offering staff an hour of paid time while they got their jab and food vouchers, Each place would get $500 to spend on a team activity once they were 90 per cent vaccinated.

Williams said while the hospitality industry did expect restrictions for a period of time, such as limited indoor gathering numbers, he had started thinking about other ways the hospitality industry could help combat the impacts of Covid-19.

And what immediately came to mind was getting the vaccination rate up.

Flamingo Joe's bar manager Georgia Veragos gets in the spirit of the campaign.

With more than 30 hospitality venues and 925 staff across Wellington, Kāpura is one of the country’s fastest growing hospitality groups.

Williams said it was important to show support for the Government’s vaccination message and to try to get the vaccination rate among staff and customers as high as it could.

“We need to play our part to help a bigger cause.”

From Fortune Favours to Foxglove to Flamingo Joe’s, there will be posters plastered on entrances letting customers know about Wellington’s vaccination status.

There will also be posters that let people know when all staff at specific venues are fully vaccinated.

“We’ve certainly noticed in level 2 that people are coming out and catching up with friends,” Williams said.

“People like going out to dinner and having a drink – we’re just trying to connect with people through food and social events about getting vaccinated which would help protect us from lockdowns.”

The campaign – with its posters, merchandise and online presence through Instagram – would remind people every day that they could help boost the vaccination rate and encourage them to get fully vaccinated, he said.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield say they want 90% of the New Zealand's eligible population vaccinated.

“There’s been good awareness that the hospitality sector has been impacted.

“If we can help do the right thing by society – by raising awareness – it would help protect jobs, improve mental wellbeing and staff can continue doing what they love,” Williams said.

Williams said Kāpura was making a commitment to do it and there were no bad downsides to the campaign he said.

The Restaurant Association's chief executive, Marisa Bidois​, said the association loved the creativity of the campaign and would be supporting it by encouraging its members to adopt it in their businesses.

Hospitality NZ board member Jeremy Smith​, who operates venues such as The Arborist and El Horno, said as a sector, it supported people getting vaccinated as it was the “safest way and shortest route" to celebrating more freedoms.

Kāpura’s campaign was a fun way to get people vaccinated, he said.

“Everything we can do to encourage a 90 per cent vaccination rate in our country has our support,” Smith said.

Hospitality veteran Matt McLaughlin says the hospitality industry was stuck in "limbo land" and things were not going to improve until a majority of the country were vaccinated.

Hospitality veteran Matt McLaughlin​, who owns venues such as Panhead, Iron Horse and Moustache, said he strongly agreed with the campaign.

The hospitality industry was stuck in “limbo land” and things were not going to improve until a majority of the country were vaccinated, McLaughlin said.

“We’re sitting here as an industry sort of twiddling our thumbs and struggling to pay our way, knowing that things aren't going to improve until a majority of the country are vaccinated," McLaughlin said.

“A vaccinated country can help open our doors.”