Kiwi stranded in Sweden - can't come home, can't stay there

Tyler Jensen has been told he has to leave Sweden but he can't come back to NZ.

Love took Tyler Jensen​ to Sweden but a pandemic made him a de-facto Kiwi refugee.

“He can't go home, he can't stay here – it feels impossible,” his Swedish partner Sophie Jansson​ said from Ostergotland county, south of Stockholm in Sweden.

Jensen, 26, from Wellington’s Hutt Valley has been given until October 20 to leave Sweden in order to renew his visa to return to Sophie and her 6-year-old daughter, Alice, in Sweden.

The mechanical engineering technician managed to get a New Zealand managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) spot a couple of times but couldn't find flights to match them. He didn’t try the two recent virtual lobbies as it seemed unlikely he would get a spot then be able to get flights that matched.

READ MORE:

* MIQueue: How MIQ became an unfair set of exceptions and exemptions

* MIQueue: Is it legal to stop New Zealanders coming home?

* November and December MIQ spots gone in 67 minutes, thousands miss out



“There was nowhere I could have been from April 2021 to now,” he wrote to Swedish authorities.

“Every European country I looked at had closed borders, at least to Sweden, and travelling home was practically impossible. I would've been travelling as a tourist, which is limited to three months, and was strictly forbidden.”

Supplied Tyler Jensen lives in Sweden with his partner Sophie Jansson and her daughter Alice and has been told he has to leave the country. But he can't get a spot in New Zealand's MIQ system to return home.

There was also the chance that he wouldn’t have then been able to get back into Sweden.

He is now appealing the Swedish authorities’ decision on the grounds there were “major practical difficulties and significant costs to apply from the home country”.

“If we don't win this appeal then things are going to get a lot more difficult for us, and they've already been pretty damn hard these last few years,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff MIQ joint head Megan Main says a cancelled visa from an overseas country is not necessarily a ticket back into New Zealand.

Jansson had a rare and chronic lung condition that caused blood clots in her lungs and she had trouble breathing. That, on top of her daughter – who didn’t remember a time he wasn’t around – meant leaving in the middle of the pandemic wasn't a viable option.

Jensen originally went to Sweden in December 2018, met Jansson, and returned to live in February, 2019. His work visa expired in March.

Supplied Tyler Jensen originally went to Sweden in 2018 where he met Sophie Jansson.

The ideal solution was for him to stay in Sweden as he did not think Jansson would be able to live in New Zealand, even when borders opened again.

But, as well as needing to return to his home country for visa purposes, he would love to bring Jansson back to meet his family.

“I would love to see my family, do the whole summer, Christmas thing,” he said.

MIQ joint head Megan Main did not comment on specifics of Jensen’s case but said the New Zealand MIQ system did have an emergency allocation process for people who needed to get into the country urgently in the next 14 days.

Applications were looked at on a case-by-case basis and people who could not stay in their current country, and had no other option than returning to New Zealand, were potentially eligible.

Visa expiry alone was not reason enough to get an emergency allocation and applicants would also need to show they had tried to extend their stay in the foreign country and, if they were citizens of any other countries, they would have to explain why they could not go there.

Even fulfilling those criteria did not mean a guaranteed room, she said.

“These decisions are not easy ones to make, and we are sympathetic to the distressing situations people applying for an emergency allocation are in.”