Wellington Airport noise breach a worrying sign for neighbours

A noise curfew breach at Wellington Airport has neighbours asking just how often this is happening. (File photo)

Jeff Weir was taking an unusually late soak in his spa when he found himself basking in the sound of a turboprop idling for up to 90 minutes on the runway at nearby Wellington Airport.

The airport has repeatedly assured neighbours it is capable of keeping the noise down, but the admission of breach on September 28 has the Raukawa St resident questioning how often this is happening.

“One can only wonder how many more breaches they routinely have because they themselves don't have a handle on the rules,” Weir said.

Emails between Weir and the airport’s noise complaints team show the reason for the breach was a misunderstanding of the rules by an out-of-town team of engineers.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Air New Zealand engineers from Nelson were unaware of the rules at Wellington Airport, and conducted an engine test out of hours. (File photo)

“We can't take them at their word that they are managing noise properly, because it took a very knowledgeable resident – me – a lot of reading to work out that they were breaching the noise rules here,” he said.

Air New Zealand informed the airport the engine run was to change the fuel control unit of the aircraft, which was done between 8pm and 10pm.

“Engine testing is not a common occurrence at Wellington Airport and the engineers brought in from Nelson to fix this aircraft were not aware of the exact procedures, thinking that they could undertake any engine testing at any location as long as it was completed before 2300 hrs (which is not the case),” Wellington Airport's email said.

“Had our duty manager been informed of the engine run (as required by our noise management procedures) the engineers would have been told that they could not undertake this work at the time or location that they did.”

Weir said if noise was being properly monitored, someone from the airport should have been out there knocking on the aircraft’s door as soon as it turned 10pm.

Under the district plan, the airport is permitted to emit noise up to 65 decibels on average over 90 days at the air noise boundary, monitored at three sites around the airport.

Stuff Because noise is restricted by a rolling three-monthly average, the volume of a jet engine may well exceed 65db, so long as the rest of the period cancels it out. (File photo)

However, because aircraft operational noise limit is calculated on a 90-day rolling average, individual noise events are not controlled. The volume of a plane operating late at night may well exceed 65db, so long as it doesn’t push the average too high.

The last time a breach was reported was in 2011.

General manager of aeronautical operations Ayolt Wiertsema said breaches of this nature were rare.

“However, we take each one seriously and we’re sorry for the disruption this may have caused our surrounding residents.

“We’ve reminded Air New Zealand of their obligations and our expectation that they follow correct procedures in the future.”

Air New Zealand confirmed the events, but did not offer further comment.