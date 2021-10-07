Two-tier social housing system 'unfair' and 'completely unnecessary'

Debbie Port's benefit increased by $20 on July 1. Wellington City Council will increased her rent by $20 on September 6. "If I had a choice, I would be gone," she says.

Wellington City Council has charted two paths forward in an attempt to save its social housing from financial collapse.

The 1900-unit portfolio is in a financially perilous state and forecast to become insolvent by June 2023, impacting 3500 tenants.

The crux of the issue is the Government’s income-related rental subsidy (IRRS), which applies to most social housing tenants, but not those who live in council flats.

The subsidy sets the rents of social housing tenants at 25 per cent of their income, with the Government picking up the rest of the bill.

The council instead charges its tenants 70 per cent of the market rate, but doesn’t receive government input, in effect creating a two-tier system within social housing.

It is a double-edged sword that is bleeding the council’s coffers dry, while also meaning tenants pay far more than they would if they lived in other social housing.

The council voted unanimously on Thursday to pursue two parallel tracks to try to access the subsidy for its tenants.

The first path is to keep lobbying the Government and Housing Minister Megan Woods to change the legislation to allow the IRRS to cover council tenants. The change would cost the Government $13.2 million a year, but take about 12 to 18 months to take effect.

The second option is to establish a community housing provide (CHP) – most likely an independent community trust – to which the council would lease its housing stock, as Christchurch City Council did.

It would be a way around the legislative loophole and would mean all new tenants could access the IRRS, though existing tenants would still be ineligible.

Establishing a CHP would be an extensive process requiring community consultation, so council staff will begin the process now, although it ultimately may not be needed.

Wellington mayor Andy Foster said the stories of disparity from council tenants were “heartbreaking”.

“How can it be right that two families in the same situation, potentially even in the same complex, can be paying two completely different amounts of money? That affects their lives, their lifestyles, their state of mind. That can’t be right,” he said.

Public submissions from council tenants and community organisers were sceptical towards the idea of a CHP.

Most submitters were concerned it would have less accountability than the council.

Liya Lupala​, a tenant in council housing, urged the council to push for the rental subsidy to be expanded.

“It makes no sense, we deserve the same dignity as Kainga Ora [tenants],” she said.

“Without the IRRS, Wellington City Council will become a feeder to the problem of unaffordable housing.”

Kate Day​, representing the Anglican Diocese of Wellington, called on the council to push for a law change.

“It is unfair, it is arguably discriminatory, it is resulting in great hardship, and it is completely unnecessary,” she said.

“The Minister needs to step up and end the discrimination against city housing tenants. The Government has the resources to step in and the power to do so with the stroke of a pen.”

Green Party councillor Iona Pannett lashed out at the Labour Government for not yet agreeing to change the subsidy rules.

“I feel deeply disappointed. In spite of this being a Labour town, we are still not getting what we’ve asked for. I hope that this Labour majority government will listen and see that it is the right thing to do ... I hope we don’t have to keep begging for it.”

Woods has previously not ruled out extending the subsidy to Wellington City Council housing tenants, but did not want to “pre-determine the outcome” of ongoing conversations with the council.

Extending the rental subsidy to council housing tenants would detract from the Government’s own aims, as it would mean housing fewer people in its public housing programme, she said.