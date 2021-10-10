Heavy machinery moving in for Wellington's infamous wave ramp

Ōwhiro Bay resident Eugene Doyle calls out a lack of action for the wave ramp (First published in June, 2020)

The days are numbered for Ōwhiro Bay's infamous wave ramp with the Wellington City Council agreeing to send in the heavy machinery.

Residents of the south coast Wellington community have long called for the removal of the wave ramp, a naturally-formed ramp of sand formed against the sea wall that delivers waves over the beach and road then into properties.

It came after big wave events that caused serious damage to properties in 2020 and minor damage earlier in 2021.

A report in 2020 warned the council that the most-immediate solution to avoid future flooding was to remove the ramp.

Shaw Mead​, eCoast managing director and environmental scientist, said it was a “no regrets course of action”.

But the council had delayed action while it waited for proof that moving the ramp would have the desired effect.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff A late June storm sent debris and waves over the sandramp and road.

Council correspondence now shows that most of the work, including surveying and an environmental assessment, has now been done and physical work to remove the ramp would begin by the end of October.

Local councillor Fleur Fitzsimons, who has long called for the ramp to be removed and earlier in 2020 tried to get the council to use emergency powers to move it ahead of big forecast waves, said it was good news that was long overdue.

“The damage to people and property during the storm in April last year was traumatic and preventable,” she said.

“The removal of gravel will reduce the risk of waves over-topping and reduce erosion, it is a responsible interim step by the council.”

The council would monitor the beach to understand the impact removing gravel had on waves, she said.