Auckland border breach accused in Wellington confirmed as sex worker

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visited Ruatoria on Saturday as part of a regional tour to promote the Government's Covid-19 vaccination programme.

A woman facing charges for breaching Auckland's border and travelling to Wellington has been confirmed as a sex worker.

She was one of two people arrested in September after allegedly travelling from Auckland to Wellington during alert level 4.

The confirmation comes as another woman, thought to be a sex worker, allegedly falsified documents to travel from Auckland to Northland then tested positive for Covid-19 on her return to Auckland.

In the Wellington case the woman, 24, was charged with travelling from a level 4 area to Wellington and with failing to assist in a search. The man, 41, was charged with using a forged document as if it was genuine, travelling from a level 4 area to Wellington, and failing to assist in a search.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: 34 new community cases; Covid found in Palmerston North wastewater

* Covid-19: Search for contact of Northland case 'extraordinarily frustrating'

* NPC: Northland, Waikato keep seasons alive with dash to Tauranga



RICKY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff Northland went into alert level 3 following a positive case in the area.

In Wellington District Court, Judge Peter Hobbs granted the woman bail and ordered her to live at a residential address in New Plymouth. The man was remanded in custody. Both had name suppression.

Dame Catherine Healy, of the NZ Prostitutes' Collective, on Sunday confirmed the woman was widely known to be a sex worker though her organisation had not been involved in the case.

Prostitutes, like many others, had been doing it tough during lockdowns, but the vast majority had abided by the rules.

“Like all occupations, we are in this together.”

Cameron Burnell/Stuff Dame Catherine Healy of the NZ Prostitutes Collective says prostitutes, like many others, have been doing it tough during lockdowns, but the majority have abided by the rules.

Well-known Waikato adult entertainer Lisa Lewis said she had been wrongly accused of being the sex workers in Wellington and Auckland.

“I have no sympathy for anyone that selfishly and deliberately breaches and fails to comply with restrictions under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act that have been put in place to protect the vulnerable and the rest of our country from Covid-19 exposure,” Lewis said.

Confirmation that the woman who came to Wellington was a sex worker comes after it was reported that two women – understood to be sex workers – had travelled from Auckland to Northland. One tested positive for coronavirus when back in Auckland, putting the region from alert level 2 to level 3.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the lack of cooperation from the woman, who tested positive, had been “extraordinarily frustrating”. The woman allegedly got out of Auckland on falsified documents.

The woman has not been forthcoming with information about her travel in the region, and police are now searching for another woman she is believed to have been travelling with. It was likely she too had Covid-19.

The women stayed together at a hotel in Whangārei some time in the past week.