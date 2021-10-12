Hope against hope as Kiwi woman in UK enters fourth trip to MIQ virtual lobby

New Zealand's virtual lobby was seen as a fairer way to allow New Zealanders home. It has its detractors.

Hannah Whiston has missed her youngest daughter's birthday and senior ball. Now, as she dives into the unknown, Christmas is looking unlikely.

Like thousands of other Kiwis abroad, the New Plymouth woman is again trying her luck for a spot in Tuesday’s 10am virtual lobby to be able to return to New Zealand from the UK via a room managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) system.

The release will be for 2900 rooms in November, December, and January but MIQ joint head Rose King refused to release details of how many rooms for each month would be released via a virtual lobby on Tuesday. Nor would she say how many more would be released in 2021 in total, though said releases would likely be weekly.

Whiston has not seen her daughters – aged 18 and 19 – since she travelled to England seven months ago after the death of her father.

Supplied Hannah Whiston with her daughters, Amber and Quba Robbie, who she hasn't seen for seven months.

The MIQ system has been arguably New Zealand’s frontline in the Covid-19 battle and, while it has largely been successful, it has also been highly controversial. The recent changes to “virtual lobbies”, where getting a spot is down to luck, have not changed that.

Tens of thousands of New Zealanders are currently stuck overseas. Lobby group Grounded Kiwis has launched a legal challenge arguing the legality of the MIQ system.

Whiston, her daughters, and her mother originally logged in daily in an effort to find an MIQ spot since soon after she left New Zealand seven months ago.

She had tried the three previous rounds in virtual lobbies, but found herself placed about 15,000, 23,000 then 20,000 in the queues, missing out each time.

She was now waking at 2am daily and had seen a doctor about the anxiety the situation had caused. “I’m tearful all the time. It is just horrible, I can’t plan for anything.”

The virtual lobbies were the hardest part, she said. “I can’t really explain, it really does get you down.”

She had missed her 18-year-old daughter’s birthday and senior ball in New Plymouth, and was now “dreading” a Christmas of uncertainty. Her older daughter was studying in Palmerston North.