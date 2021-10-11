To teach or not to teach: NZ educators' vaccine balancing act

Reading, writing, arithmetic, and now vaccines: Covid-19 means New Zealand’s teachers have a new lesson on their plate and one that they must walk a tightrope with.

The Ministry of Health guidelines to schools is that they should promote public health advice about vaccines while “encouraging” people to get vaccinated without pressuring them.

The country’s educators, parents, and students will tune in at 4pm on Monday when Education Minister Chris Hipkins is expected to announce significant changes to school policy around vaccinations, likely including whether vaccinations for teachers will be mandated.

Neither NZEI Te Riu Roa or the Post Primary Teachers' Association/Te Wehengarua – the two teachers unions – would say whether they had any advance warning of what Hipkins planned to say at 4pm but PPTA president Melanie Webber said secondary teachers were eager to follow what ever public health advice was.

Ministry of Education advice – sent out on September 10 – was clear about what teachers could teach about vaccines but staff on-the-ground had a “major misunderstanding” about what it actually meant, she said.

supplied New Zealand Post Primary Teachers’ Association President Melanie Webber says there is a misunderstanding about how teachers should talk about vaccinations.

That meant many teachers were under the belief that they could not discuss vaccinations with their students at all.

She said the union – representing the vast majority of secondary teachers – would support any Government decision so long as it was inline with public health advice.

It was that same advice that teachers should be following as they looked at what they could teach students about the Covid-19 vaccination, she said.

“We would far rather students and teachers were vaccinated.”

The ministry advice currently says that schools should promote public health advice about vaccinations but should not push, or mandate, anyone to get one.

While schools could not “pressure” people to get vaccines, they should “encourage” their communities to make an informed decision “and support them and their whānau to get the Covid-19 vaccine”.