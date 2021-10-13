Wellington City Council loses another senior staffer

The Wellington City Council has lost another senior staffer with the resignation of chief resilience officer Mike Mendonca.

Council chief executive office Barbara McKerrow confirmed his resignation after six years in the job on Wednesday. He plans to set up his own business.

Mendonca’s departure comes after chief operating officer Claire Richardson resigned in May. Then chief infrastructure officer Tom Williams left in July.

McKerrow said in a statement his last day would be in early November.

She thanked him for delaying his plans to act in the role of chief infrastructure officer while a replacement was recruited.

“Mike had been with the council for 6 years as chief resilience officer, leading the team responsible for the development of the council’s first resilience strategy, and a critical member of the team which led the city’s response to the 2016 Kaikoura earthquake.”

He was a part of work to strengthen more than 600 buildings across the city, the adoption of Te Atakura – First to Zero, the council’s waste strategy and operations, and led the council’s relationship with Wellington Water as well as Emergency Response.

“He has always provided a calm and steady hand even when under great pressure and never shied from going the extra mile to get the job done,” McKerrow said.

Correction: An earlier version of this story said housing development manager John McDonald has left. He tendered his resignation, but has remained with the council. (Amended 5.29pm, October 13, 2021)