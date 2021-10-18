Wellington councillors to vote on $7500 pay rise or a new colleague

Wellington City councillors are facing a choice between a $7500 pay increase or finding someone to fill the seat vacated by Malcolm Sparrow.

Sparrow’s heir apparent would have been former councillor Peter Gilberd, who was the next runner-up in the northern ward of the 2019 elections. But Gilberd on Sunday said he was “not available” for the job.

Sparrow announced his retirement due to health reasons last week but, because his departure fell within 12 months of the next local body elections, in October 2022, no by-election is needed.

Wellington City Council spokesman Richard MacLean said it would come down to a council vote about whether councillors split Sparrow’s salary between them or appointed someone to serve out the remaining months of Sparrow’s term. Virtually anyone could be appointed so long as they were a New Zealand citizen and on the electoral roll.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Former Wellington City councillor Peter Gilberd said he was unavailable for a return to the council.

The most recent council annual report listed Sparrow’s salary at $107,000, which would work out at about an extra $7500 per councillor for the remaining 11 months.

Councillor Jill Day on Sunday wrote to Remuneration Authority chairwoman Dame Fran Wilde requesting that Sparrow’s salary be removed from the remuneration pool and put back into council funds.

Wilde said the Remuneration Authority set the mayor’s salary and allocated a pool to be divided out among councillors. That meant, if Sparrow was not replaced, the money could be divided among the 13 remaining councillors. Mayor Andy Foster would not get an increase.

Wellington City Council Wellington Mayor Andy Foster called for an independent review into the council's governance in February.

Foster said in a statement the council would decide at an October 28 meeting whether to replace Sparrow and, if so, with whom. Advice was being sought around what would happen to Sparrow’s salary if he was not replaced.

Councillor Iona Pannett said that while Government rules allowed for appointees within the 12 months of a new election, the idea was “not that democratic”. Not choosing someone would mean the northern ward was down a representative but the only way to see who people there wanted was with an election, she said.

She was not aware that Sparrow’s salary could be shared around remaining councillors “but I would hope not”.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Councillor Jill Day wrote to the Remuneration Authority asking it to put Malcolm Sparrow’s salary back in to the council funds.

Gilberd, a Labour Party candidate, missed out on a council seat in 2013, then got voted in at the 2016 election, before getting voted out in 2019 in an election that saw Labour’s Jill Day take the top spot in the northern ward, followed by the right-leaning Malcolm Sparrow, then blue-green Jenny Condie.

Within days of that 2019 election it became clear that new centre-right mayor Foster had a majority of left-leaning councillors.

Cracks first started to show when Foster had to appoint a deputy with rumours rife of internal wrangling between the left and right about who should get the job. Green councillor Sarah Free ended up with the job. The ensuing two years has seen a divided council on multiple issues.

Not replacing Sparrow will further swing the council left, made up of Jill Day, Fleur Fitzsimons, Laurie Foon, Sarah Free, Rebecca Matthews, Teri O’Neill, Iona Pannett, and Tamatha Paul.

Even those remaining on the right and centre with Foster – Diane Calvert, Sean Rush, Simon Woolf, Nicola Young and sometimes Jenny Condie – have not always seen eye-to-eye with the mayor, with Rush and Woolf the only obvious supporters of his.

The council still has some big decisions in the triennium including public consultation for the district plan, the blueprint for the city’s growth in the next 10 to 20 years.