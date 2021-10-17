Wellington Harbourside Market reopens with no restriction on numbers

Wellington’s Harbourside Market reopened under covid-19 alert level 2 restrictions but with no limits on crowds.

Wellington's Harbourside Market has reopened and there is no limit to the numbers attending amid Covid-19 alert level 2.

The Sunday market, near Te Papa on Cable St, closed when New Zealand went into alert level 4 lockdown in August, then reopened on Sunday.

Wellington City Council spokeswoman Victoria Barton-Chapple said the decision to reopen, with no limit on numbers, was based on Ministry of Health advice.

There were though some Covid rules, including people having to stay at least two metres from others, rules around masks, no extra seating, and no performers.

READ MORE:

* Libraries, pools and art gallery reopen under alert level 2 - but with restrictions

* Covid-19 NZ: Level 2 pulls curtain on sports, music, cultural events in capital

* Thousands of dollars down the drain after gardeners unable to sell fruit and vegetables at Wellington market



When New Zealand first went into level 2 lockdown, in March, 2020, the council pushed on with the market in the first week then shut it down.

In March, 2021, when Wellington was again at alert level 2, it opened up for food trucks but not fresh produce sellers.