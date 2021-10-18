Shelly Bay occupiers about to mark first anniversary surprised by claims of resolution

Shelly Bay, on Miramar Peninsula in Wellington, has caused all manner of strife as developers push to turn it into a $500 million development.

News that Wellington's Shelly Bay occupation is coming to an end “reasonably soon” has surprised occupiers preparing to mark one year at the site, as well as the current owner of it.

“The occupation will be coming to an end reasonably soon,” developer Ian Cassels said on Newstalk ZB last week. He did not elaborate and did not respond to calls on Monday.

Hearing the occupation was about to end surprised Mau Whenua member and occupier Shamia Makarini​.

The occupation of Shelly Bay is about to mark its one-year anniversary.

“We have no idea what he is talking about ... we are quite surprised to hear that there's a resolution.”

Mau Whenua was currently planning how to mark the one-year occupation of the Miramar peninsula site, which began on November 12, 2020.

Mau Whenua, which has long opposed the $500 million Cassels-led development, argue that Taranaki Whānui should have never sold the land to Cassels.

The final major hurdle for the development was crossed in November 2020 when the Wellington City Council agreed to sell its portion of land there to Cassels.

Mau Whenua members, largely made up from Taranaki Whānui members, were in the council chambers for the vote and staunchly opposed it.

Anaru Mepham, of the group Mau Whenua, which opposes the Shelly Bay development, started the occupation almost one year ago.

The day after the vote, Mau Whenua member Anaru Mepham started a one-man occupation of the site.

This grew to a sizeable operation with a rolling cast of attendees. Occupiers, mostly on the council parcel of land, have long said that any attempt to move them would result in them calling in supporters who were on standby across the country.

While the city council agreed it would sell its land there, Cassels has to fulfil a number of obligations before this can happen including investment in infrastructure, rehousing little blue penguins, preparing an agreement to provide affordable housing elsewhere, and get consents.

Council spokesman Richard MacLean said no date had yet been set for the transfer of land to Cassels.

“Council is not aware of any intention from the occupiers to move from the site at this stage,” he said.

Taranaki Whānui originally bought its land at Shelly Bay using money from the cash component of its Tiriti o Waitangi settlement.