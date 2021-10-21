Wellington City Council votes to keep ownership of international airport

Wellington City Council is considering selling its 34 per cent stake in Wellington International Airport.

Wellington City Council has voted 10-4 to retain its stake in Wellington International Airport.

The vote came as a surprise because it was initially intended to be held in secret during a session of the council’s finance and performance committee that excluded the publicly .

The vote was revealed after a last-minute vote to open the meeting to the public.

The council owns a 34 per cent holding in Wellington International Airport. The remaining 66 per cent share is owned by Infratil.

The decision was part of a review of the council’s entire investment portfolio.

Council staff raised concerns that the current portfolio lacked diversification, was geographically concentrated, exposed to climate change and natural hazards, and did not align with some of the council’s strategic objectives.

Wellington International Airport has found itself increasingly at odds with the council over the past couple of years.

The airport has ambitions to expand its runway to cater to larger international planes, which runs counter to the council’s climate change targets.

Any sale would have needed to go through a consultation with the public and would require an amendment to the council’s long-term plan, which would have been passed alongside the 2022/23 annual plan.

Mayor Andy Foster said there were concerns that the council’s lack of diversification.

“For me, the biggest thing is whether you think we should have so much of our revenue-earning asset base tied up in one asset,” he said.

Councillor Jenny Condie shared his concerns.

“If we’ve had a natural disaster in the city and all our assets are in the city, that is a problem,” she said.

Labour councillor Fleur Fitzsimons said she was strongly opposed to selling the council shares.

”Privatisation of the airport would be a backwards move for Wellington. It would be particularly short-sighted to sell during a global pandemic,” she said.

“It’s important to remember that emissions from the airport will not reduce because we reduce our shareholding in it. It’s likely to end up in the hands of global capital, which does not have a good record when it comes to climate change.”

Wellington City councillor Fleur Fitzsimons

Airport chairman Tim Brown said Infratil had worked constructively with the council, and the board had been unanimous in all decisions since 1998.

“The priority has always been, and will continue to be, an airport which is a safe, efficient and welcoming gateway to central New Zealand,” he said. “Delivery of these objectives is based on shareholders supporting investment in resilient and appropriately scaled facilities.

“While the airport has been, and is expected to continue to be, a good investment for its owners, it is understandable that the city council is now considering its options.”

Infratil bought its share in the airport from the Crown in 1998.

The sale led to Prime Minister Jenny Shipley sacking Winston Peters from Cabinet after he criticised the decision. Peters subsequently cancelled NZ First’s coalition agreement with National.

As well as enabling more flights and therefore more emissions, a local residents group argued the removal of the golf course buffer zone will be detrimental to the wellbeing of local residents.

The airport has recently been making progress towards its goal of expansion, citing a lack of space for planes and people as the technology for more efficient, environmentally friendly planes become available, and passenger numbers climb.

In August, an independent panel returned a decision, after months of deliberation, in favour of the airport’s plans to grow to the east by reclassifying 15.6 hectares of land previously owned by the Miramar Golf Club.

As well as enabling more flights and therefore more emissions, a local residents group argued the removal of the golf course buffer zone would be hugely detrimental to the health and wellbeing of the airport’s neighbours.

The group Guardians of the Bays plans to appeal the decision – a move which will mean the case will be heard in the Environment Court.