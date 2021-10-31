Armed Offenders Squad called out after reports of shots fired in suburban Wellington

The Armed Offenders Squad was called out to the Wellington suburb of Tawa early on Sunday after reports of shots being fired (File photo).

The Armed Offenders Squad was called out after shots were allegedly fired in the northern Wellington suburb of Tawa early on Sunday morning.

Police were called to Tremewan St at 2.30am to reports of a person firing a gun at a home.

Nobody was injured.

The Armed Offenders Squad was called out as a precaution, a police statement said.

A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He will appear in Porirua District Court on Monday.