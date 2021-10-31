A tattooed Halloween that will be hard to forget for a big queue of Wellingtonians

It scores high in the scare factor but is surprisingly easy to make.

Some like to ignore Halloween, others like to forget about it, but that won’t be an option for 100 or more Wellingtonians who queued for hours outside Union Tattoo on Sunday.

Each Halloween the Wellington tattoo parlour holds an event in which people can come in and get a tattoo on-the-spot or book one for later in the day.

The tattoo isn’t significantly cheaper, and clients have to chose from Halloween designs already done and hanging on the wall.

Options included a Simpsons Treehouse of Horror, moons and a church and skull.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Union tattoo owner Craigy Lee gives Mads Howard a tattoo of a skull with a church.

"It's just because we like Halloween," said parlour owner Craigy Lee, wearing a Jason mask from the Friday the 13th movies as he tattooed the aforementioned skull with a church on Mads Howard.

The mask was a fitting outfit as the Covid-19 outbreak meant he would have had to wear a mask anyway.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Ruby Solomon, left, and Rose Wunrow queued for two hours to book a crescent moon tattoo each at the Union Tattoo Halloween event.

The queue down Willis St reached 100 people or more long – most queueing for a tattoo but some for a piercing.

Ruby Solomon and Rose Wunrow spent two hours waiting to reach the front of the queue. They planned to get matching crescent moon tattoos.