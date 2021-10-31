Search for swimmer off Titahi Bay, Porirua suspended

A search is underway for a swimmer reportedly in trouble off Tītahi Bay, Porirua (File photo).

A search for a missing swimmer reportedly in trouble off the coast of Tītahi Bay near Wellington has been suspended.

Police received a report of a swimmer in distress located 100 meters off the coast north of the Tītahi Bay Surf Lifesaving Club at 2.35pm on Sunday.

A Tītahi Bay Surf Lifesaving Club helicopter, crews on surf lifesaving boats and on the shoreline have been involved in the search.

The swimmer has yet to be located.

Police appealed for any information if people knew of someone at the beach who had not returned, or anyone who was swimming in the area at the time and had got out of the water.

They said no missing person reports have been made.