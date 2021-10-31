Search underway for swimmer off Titahi Bay, Porirua

A search is underway for a swimmer reportedly in trouble off Tītahi Bay, Porirua (File photo).

A search is underway for a swimmer reportedly in trouble off the coast of Tītahi Bay near Wellington.

Police said the call came in about the swimmer, about 100 metres off the Porirua beach, at 2.35pm on Sunday.

Crews on surf lifesaving boats had not been able to find the swimmer and the Mana coastguard was on its way to the bay with two boats to join the search.

A helicopter and Tītahi Bay Surf Lifesaving Club were also involved in the search.

Police appealed for any information if people knew of someone at the beach who had not returned, or anyone who was swimming in the area at the time and had got out of the water.