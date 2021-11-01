Vaping surging in NZ teens with one-in-five using e-cigarettes daily

Joe Eccleton, principal at Christchurch's Cashmere High School - Te iringa o Kahukura, says vaping in schools is a community problem and needs the support of the parents to help stop it. (First published May 23, 2021)

More than one quarter of New Zealand teenagers are regularly vaping, according to a study of more than 19,000 secondary school students.

The Asthma and Respiratory Foundation New Zealand (ARFNZ) study found a notable increase in teenagers vaping compared to two years earlier and has led to a call for law changes that would include a ban on vape sales within 1 kilometre of schools and increasing the age to buy them from 18 to 21.

“Many young people are picking up high-nicotine vapes without ever having smoked a cigarette, and swiftly becoming addicted to nicotine,” foundation chief executive Letitia Harding said.

“It’s also really worrying how easily young people are accessing vapes, with the majority buying their vapes at dairies. Given that sale to under-18s is prohibited, and the vast majority of students surveyed are under 18, this is really concerning.”

New evidence was regularly coming out about the dangers of vaping, Harding said.

“While they might be less harmful than combustible cigarettes, they still expose users to toxic substances that have been shown to adversely affect the heart and lungs.”

Vaping among teens is increasing, according to a study of more than 19,000 New Zealand teens (File photo).

The survey found that 26 per cent of teens surveyed had vaped in the past week and 15 per cent had smoked cigarettes. Nearly 20 per cent were vaping daily or more, and many of them with high-nicotine doses. More than half were vaping more often and with higher nicotine doses than a year earlier.

Paediatric respiratory physician and survey co-author Professor Philip Pattemore said vaping was perceived as being low-risk by teenagers.

“Vaping with nicotine has been consistently associated with depression, ADHD and conduct disorders in adolescents, and nicotine exposure has been shown to impact learning and memory,” Pattemore said.

ARFNZ, backed by the Secondary Principals’ Association of New Zealand, has called for a limit on the nicotine allowed in vapes, raising the age to buy them from 18 to 21, banning storefront advertisements and product displays, and banning sale of vape products within 1km of schools.

The survey covered 283 secondary schools and was done in term three of 2021with 19,021 students taking part.

A similar 2019 survey found 38 per cent of secondary school students had tried vaping with just 6 per cent vaping weekly or more often.