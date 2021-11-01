Transmission Gully set to be connected to State Highway 1, but still no opening date confirmed

See the latest progress on the Transmission Gully motorway in this flyover filmed in May 2021.

Transmission Gully is set to be finally connected to State Highway 1, but an opening date is still not confirmed.

Paving crews are preparing to lay 1000 tonnes of asphalt to connect the new motorway to SH1 at the Porirua end.

Waka Kotahi NZTA is warning motorists to plan for significant delays between Tawa and Porirua on Saturday, November 6, and Saturday, November 13, due to the surfacing works.

The long-awaited 27-kilometre motorway will officially become part of SH1 and the current section of SH1 around the Kāpiti Coast will become State Highway 59.

The paving works are weather-dependent and could be postponed if necessary.

The $1.25 billion road was scheduled to open to the public on September 27 but was delayed in part due to the Covid-19 lockdown in August.

WGP/Supplied Transmission Gully will be connected to State Highway 1 this weekend, but no opening date has been announced.

Waka Kotahi could not confirm when the road would open because the agency is still in commercial negotiations with contractor Wellington Gateway Partnership, and sub-contractor, CPB HEB Joint Venture.

The paving connection is one of the final physical works remaining on the road, but there are a number of technical requirements still outstanding including safety and asset quality assurance work and compliance with environmental consent conditions.

MARK COOTE/WELLINGTON GATEWAY PARTNERSHIP The 27-kilometre motorway has cost an estimated $1.25 billion to date.

Transmission Gully has faced several delays since construction began in 2015, with relaid sections, Covid-19, environmental breaches, and corporate conflicts all plaguing the project.

Costs blew out from $850m to $1.25 billion and the initially planned opening date of April 2020 was missed. A major Government review earlier this year found its complex public-private-partnership setup meant it was flawed from the start.